50 Cent Goes for Embraer Jets, Whether He's Flying Solo or With His Youngest Son

50 Cent, or Curtis Jackson, which is his real name, hardly needs an introduction. And the rapper boasts a very lavish lifestyle, which often includes expensive cars, big mansions, or private jets. For his latest flights, he used an Embraer Legacy 650 jet, whether he was alone or with his youngest son, Sire.
50 Cent has been in a longtime feud with his eldest son, Marquise, 26, which has been lately broadcasted for the world to see. And, in a defining move, the rapper switched to boasting about traveling with his youngest son, Sire Jackson, 10.
A few days ago, he shared several pictures of the two of them on the airstairs of a private jet, flying all over Italy. On Friday, October 28, the rapper was back on board yet another private jet, writing that "you know the vibes i’m on the move."
Jackson purchased his own private jet a few years ago, although it’s unclear whether he still has it. It was a Beechcraft Beechjet, but he did not fly in that one this time. Instead, he chartered a few of them from Air Hamburg, going for what looks like the Embraer Legacy 650, which the charter airline calls the “largest and flagship jet in our fleet,” using one both for his solo trip and the one with his son, Sire.
The Legacy 650 comes with a large cabin with three cabin zones, with enough seats for up to 13 passengers, comprised of six single seats, a conference group of four single seats, plus a divan that offers three more seats. At nighttime, it offers six berths. When it comes to entertainment on board, there is a Blu-ray Player, SAT phones, two LCD monitors, iPhone and PC interface, plus WiFi.
The Embraer jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007A2 engines, taking it to a maximum speed of 460 knots (529 mph / 850 kph), with a range of 3,800 nautical miles (4,373 km / 7,038 km).
And given that it was his most recent choice lately, it sounds like the Embraer is exactly what Fifty needs while he is “on the move.”
A few days ago, he shared several pictures of the two of them on the airstairs of a private jet, flying all over Italy. On Friday, October 28, the rapper was back on board yet another private jet, writing that "you know the vibes i’m on the move."
Jackson purchased his own private jet a few years ago, although it’s unclear whether he still has it. It was a Beechcraft Beechjet, but he did not fly in that one this time. Instead, he chartered a few of them from Air Hamburg, going for what looks like the Embraer Legacy 650, which the charter airline calls the “largest and flagship jet in our fleet,” using one both for his solo trip and the one with his son, Sire.
The Legacy 650 comes with a large cabin with three cabin zones, with enough seats for up to 13 passengers, comprised of six single seats, a conference group of four single seats, plus a divan that offers three more seats. At nighttime, it offers six berths. When it comes to entertainment on board, there is a Blu-ray Player, SAT phones, two LCD monitors, iPhone and PC interface, plus WiFi.
The Embraer jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce AE 3007A2 engines, taking it to a maximum speed of 460 knots (529 mph / 850 kph), with a range of 3,800 nautical miles (4,373 km / 7,038 km).
And given that it was his most recent choice lately, it sounds like the Embraer is exactly what Fifty needs while he is “on the move.”