Embraer KC-390 Millennium Flying Gas Station Is Evolving Into USAF-Suitable Machine

At the time of writing, and probably for all eternity, America has and will have the largest fleet of military aircraft tankers in the world - some 700 airplanes of various types served at one point the needs of the U.S. Air Force pilots and planes.
At the moment, the military branch in engaged in a two-front operation to streamline the tanker fleet. On one hand, it plans to reduce the number of flying gas stations to about 450 (and that'll still be a huge number). On another, it’s looking for replacements for the aging KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus.
Until now, we only knew of one other plane being in the works for this task, the Lockheed Martin - Airbus LMXT. But as of this week, a new player is at the table, the so-called Agile Tanker being put together by Embraer with the help of L3Harris.
Based on the Embraer KC-390 Millennium, the Agile Tanker should take advantage of several improvements, including important ones made to the boom and mission systems. The exact scope of the modifications, as well as a potential date for when they should be fully implemented were not announced, but we’re promised the plane will become a serious competitor for the USAF’s attention and money.
The KC-390 Millennium is itself a modified variant of the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, which has been in testing ever since 2015. The plane is powered by a pair of turbofan engines that give it a top speed of 988 kph (614 mph). The cargo variant can carry up to 26 metric tons of cargo at heights of up to 36,000 feet (11,000 meters) and for distances of up to 1,690 miles (2,720 km).
Like most other machines of this kind, the plane can also be used for medical evacuation, search and rescue, humanitarian relief, and firefighting. The modifications for aerial tanker duties should take place at the L3Harris Waco, Texas, aircraft modification center.
