50 Cent Sits on Airplane Wing, Says He’s the “Big Wheel Turning”

50 Cent gave us a glimpse of the good life as he chills in a private plane. But the rapper, actor, and businessman also shared a picture where he sits on the airplane’s wing, bragging about being the “big wheel turning.” 6 photos



Now, the rapper is back at it, and, prior to boarding, he found a new place for the best shot: the airplane wing. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, chilled on the wing and captioned the picture: “Branson lifestyle you know the vibes, I’m the big wheel turning around here let’s get it.”



He also added a new set of pictures from the board of the private jet, showing comfortable beige leather seats. 50 Cent admits he’s “developed some successful habits over the years,” as he poses for the camera and adds that he “can do better.”



Until the movie premieres sometime in 2022, 50 Cent has a lot of fun chilling on airplane wings. Big warning, though, don’t try this at home. I mean, at the airport or anywhere, I’m almost positive that’s illegal. Not to mention dangerous. Unless you’re 50 Cent and you get your own takeoff slot.





