480 HP Modern Golf R Meets 415 HP Supercharged Golf R36 With Porsche Brakes

You know how fashion is bringing back all sorts of styles from the 80's? Well, let's take a look at a Golf 4 and see if we feel nostalgic. 2 photos



It's been a while since the Golf R switched from V6 to 2-liter turbo, so in a way, we'd forgotten what we're missing. While the modern R is hellafast for a hatchback, it doesn't sound anywhere near as exciting.



But the last time we checked, the 6-cylinder in the Golf R was supposed to be a 3.2-liter, not a 3.6L. And supercharging was never part of the equation. The hardcore VW fan opted for a



It also has an old DSG gearbox with software tuning for better response and a Porsche braking system for improved stopping power. We almost feel sorry or the Golf 7 R here.



As you all know, the "Phase 1" model pus out 300 HP , and with some Dutch tuning help, this one delivers 480 HP and 600 Nm of torque. Pop the hood, and you'll see everything is covered in carbon fiber. To cope with the extra torque, they also swapped out the original DSG for the



The reviewer says the "Playstation feel" of the standard Golf R is completely go and you're left with a much more mechanical, engaging experience when changing gears. Usually, conversions like this cost at least €3,000 so it'd better be good.



And get this: the car was clocked at 0 to 100 km/h in 2.95 seconds. Wow isn't that amazing in a Golf? But if it were our money, we'd still pick that supercharged classic for our 3-car dream garage.



