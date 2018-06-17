Mercedes-AMG A35 Sounds Like a Tame Hot Hatch

Mercedes will launch a model expected to be called the A35 within the next few months. It's going to be the lest powerful of the current AMG models and has once again been spotted testing in Germany.

Meanwhile, the A35 will compete directly with the



As you can probably see, the hot hatch wears a discreet body kit and only two small exhaust pipes. And when an angle grinder can cover up the sound of a 300+ horsepower car, you know something isn't right.



Power will come from a reworked version of the M270 engine found in the regular A-Class. Mercedes already has an EQ boost system installed on the E-Class Coupe 2-liter model, and it's believed this will be the defining characteristic of the A35. At least initially... as both the Golf R and S3 are going hybrid too.



With a standard AWD system, the hatch should have a 0 to 100 km/h launch time of around 4.5 seconds. This will make it about as fast as a regular Porsche 718 model, but only because of clutch-dumping trickery.



Even though the camouflage, you should be able to see how massive the side air intakes are. However, the fact that they are blocked off by camo wrapping tells us they purely decorative.



Also, colored paint usually means the A35 is only a few months away from its debut. And don't worry, those aren't the production wheels. A slightly lowered suspension with stiffer shocks and adjustable dampers will help with the cornering.



