Rare 1969 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air III Has Taken the Pony Car Culture to the UK

4 Hyundai Will Spend $900 Million to Recall Kona Electric Over Battery Fire Issues

3 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Again, This Time Over Front Lower Control Arms

1 More Than 430,000 Cooper Tires Are Under Recall Over Sidewall Issues

More on this:

380,000 Kia Sportage, Cadenza Vehicles Recalled Over Engine Fire Hazard

There’s been plenty of fire-related automotive recalls announced in the past few months, and the reasons for these fires vary a lot. Nissan, for example, quotes an improperly secured fuel hose in the all-new Rogue while Hyundai is calling back the Kona Electric over faulty batteries. 12 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . No fewer than 379,931 examples of the 2017 to 2021 Sportage and 2017 to 2019 Cadenza are called back due to a



Shorting the HECU results in excessive current, thereby increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire, but Kia hasn’t identified the exact cause of this condition. Warnings that may occur before smoke and burning odor are the anti-lock braking system, check engine, and tire pressure warning lights.



Produced by Mando in South Korea, the HECU bears two part numbers: 58920-D9100 for the Sportage crossover and 58920-F6210 for the Cadenza sedan, which is NHTSA , dealers have been instructed to install two lower-amperage fuses.



Sportage customers will be treated to 30-ampere fuses instead of 40 amperes if the vehicle doesn’t feature an electronic parking brake. Alternatively, EPB-equipped models are to receive 25-ampere fuses. As far as the Cadenza is concerned, Kia Motors America recommends 25-ampere fuses.



The document attached at the end of this article further mentions a precautionary measure: “Kia is instructing owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the repair has been completed.” When are these cars going to be fixed? As it happens, first-class mail notification is scheduled to start and end on April 30th, 2021.



In the meantime, the easiest way to find out if you’re in for a visit to the dealership is to enter the 17-character VIN on the agency’s website. Kia is the latest automaker to join the club, according to the. No fewer than 379,931 examples of the 2017 to 2021 Sportage and 2017 to 2019 Cadenza are called back due to a short-circuit hazard in the hydraulic electronic control unit area.Shorting the HECU results in excessive current, thereby increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire, but Kia hasn’t identified the exact cause of this condition. Warnings that may occur before smoke and burning odor are the anti-lock braking system, check engine, and tire pressure warning lights.Produced by Mando in South Korea, the HECU bears two part numbers: 58920-D9100 for the Sportage crossover and 58920-F6210 for the Cadenza sedan, which is no longer sold in the United States . How does Kia plan to remedy this condition, you ask? Based on documents filed with the, dealers have been instructed to install two lower-amperage fuses.Sportage customers will be treated to 30-ampere fuses instead of 40 amperes if the vehicle doesn’t feature an electronic parking brake. Alternatively, EPB-equipped models are to receive 25-ampere fuses. As far as the Cadenza is concerned, Kia Motors America recommends 25-ampere fuses.The document attached at the end of this article further mentions a precautionary measure: “Kia is instructing owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the repair has been completed.” When are these cars going to be fixed? As it happens, first-class mail notification is scheduled to start and end on April 30th, 2021.In the meantime, the easiest way to find out if you’re in for a visit to the dealership is to enter the 17-character VIN on the agency’s website.

Download attachment: Kia Sportage, Cadenza HECU fire hazard recall (PDF)