That Sound You’re Hearing Is Lordstown Crashing: Endurance Has No Firm Orders

2 “Cloned” Old School Plymouth Superbirds Have Great Fun Drag Racing Each Other

3,400 HP Drag Race Between Audi TT RS, R8, and 911 Turbo S Is an Absolute Mess

The thought of a 1,100 hp Audi TT RS is pretty ridiculous, but not as ridiculous as the absolutely colossal sum of money that went into giving the tiny two-seater this kind of power. 9 photos



By comparison, the work done on the



Finally, we get to the 911 Turbo S. This one tops the charts in terms of money invested with roughly $125,000, but the list of modifications is also massive. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six now has a 4.2-liter displacement, and even though the turbo layout remains the same, the power output jumps to 1,100 hp, just like the TT RS.



In fact, this whole race is weirdly balanced in almost every metric, except for the cost of these vehicles. However, money doesn't play a direct role on the track, so it'll all come down to which one can make the most of the 1,000+ horsepower, 730+ lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, and all-wheel-drive systems. And, of course, the driver.



Speaking of drivers, since this is carwow, we know from the start who at least one of them is going to be: Mat Watson. Yanni is another partner in crime that features quite often, but it's actually the driver of the



For the rolling race, he always sits back while Mat is counting, timing his run so that he'll be in full acceleration when the "go" is given. He does that not once, but twice. Braking test? Oh, he cheats that too by lagging behind and dropping speed before the marker on the track.



Finally, he also jumps the start in one of the standing races, but since Yanni's R8 was having trouble getting off the line, it ends up not counting. Well, that's what you get when the driver isn't neutral (he works for the company that did the work on the



Between the 911 driver's shenanigans, Yanni's



We won't give you the times or the standings, but we will tell you this: all three cars dropped under the 10-second mark over the standing quarter, some quite comfortably. Watch the thoroughly enjoyable three-way battle and tell us who you're rooting for. We would have gone for the 911 but the driver really makes it hard.



According to the owner, we're looking at around 80,000 Sterling Pounds, which translates to about $110,000. That's more than the car itself cost as new and, quite frankly, a lot more than anyone should ever spend on an Audi TT RS , but that's what happens when you try to make this kind of power out of a 2.5-liter five-cylinder single-turbo engine. Had it been a big V8, all you would need was a larger turbo or supercharger, and you would have been golden. $10,000 max.By comparison, the work done on the Audi R8 V10 now seems cheap since it's only half of that. However, considering the car's initial price, it all probably evens out. The R8, though, gets the wonderful 5.2-liter V10 engine, and since stock it was naturally aspirated, you get a huge boost just by adding some sort of forced induction. How about two turbochargers, then? As a result, the original 540 hp output more than doubled as the R8 now makes the most power in the shootout: 1,200 hp.Finally, we get to the 911 Turbo S. This one tops the charts in terms of money invested with roughly $125,000, but the list of modifications is also massive. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six now has a 4.2-liter displacement, and even though the turbo layout remains the same, the power output jumps to 1,100 hp, just like the TT RS.In fact, this whole race is weirdly balanced in almost every metric, except for the cost of these vehicles. However, money doesn't play a direct role on the track, so it'll all come down to which one can make the most of the 1,000+ horsepower, 730+ lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, and all-wheel-drive systems. And, of course, the driver.Speaking of drivers, since this is carwow, we know from the start who at least one of them is going to be: Mat Watson. Yanni is another partner in crime that features quite often, but it's actually the driver of the Porsche that steals the show on this occasion, though not for the right reasons. He's a bit of a cheat.For the rolling race, he always sits back while Mat is counting, timing his run so that he'll be in full acceleration when the "go" is given. He does that not once, but twice. Braking test? Oh, he cheats that too by lagging behind and dropping speed before the marker on the track.Finally, he also jumps the start in one of the standing races, but since Yanni's R8 was having trouble getting off the line, it ends up not counting. Well, that's what you get when the driver isn't neutral (he works for the company that did the work on the 911 , and Mat even jokes at the start that he'll get fired if he doesn't win. He might have been joking, but it looks like his boss told him the same thing before letting him go on the show).Between the 911 driver's shenanigans, Yanni's R8 refusing to launch properly, and Mat missing shifts and generally being terrified by the power his car makes, it's safe to say this isn't your regular carwow drag race video. Then again, they don't race three cars that make well over 1,000 hp each day, so it's understandable.We won't give you the times or the standings, but we will tell you this: all three cars dropped under the 10-second mark over the standing quarter, some quite comfortably. Watch the thoroughly enjoyable three-way battle and tell us who you're rooting for. We would have gone for the 911 but the driver really makes it hard.