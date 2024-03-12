2025 MINI Cooper Enters Production, First Copy Driven off the Line by Cooper's Grandson

It took MINI a little over a month from the unveiling of the new-gen 2025 Cooper to the assembly kickoff, but the model is finally in production. The first copy of the car was driven off the line by Charlie Cooper, John Cooper's (the legend who inspired the moniker) grandson.
The all-new MINI Cooper comes to life at the company's plant in Oxford, UK, and the brand's chief, Stefanie Wurst, attended the event, noting the "milestone" that "underscores commitment to our roots while propelling us into a dynamic future of driving."
Since its introduction in 2001, more than 4.4 million modern MINIs have come to life in Britain. This includes the approximately 150,000 battery-electric examples that were made from 2019 to 2023. The new Cooper is the automaker's third new member, joining the Cooper Electric and the Countryman.
MINI's new Cooper C comes in three grades in the United Kingdom. The lineup comprises the Classic, Exclusive, and Sport, with pricing starting at £23,135 (equaling $29,685), £25,335 ($32,505), and £26,635 ($34,175), respectively. All of them feature a three-pot that makes 156 ps (154 hp/115 kW) and 230 Nm (170 pound-foot) of torque. It takes 7.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and returns between 45.6 and 47.9 mpg UK (6.2-5.9 l/100 km/38-39.9 mpg US), depending on the trim level.
A quick look on the BMW Group-owned brand's US website reveals that pricing for the Cooper S start at $32,200, excluding the $995 destination charge, whereas the entry-level version will be available from $28,950, excluding destination. The Cooper S that will apply for a US visa has the same power as performance as its overseas sibling. However, specifications for the base variant haven't been announced yet, and we expect the automaker to drop these details closer to its launch.
Meanwhile, we can tell you that the new MINI Cooper will be offered in two trim levels in our market. These will be called the Classic and Favored, and interested parties will be able to order them in all colors available on the other side of the pond, complete with the three available roof finishes and with 17- and 18-inch wheels. More on the US-spec in due course.
Shoppers looking for a bit more oomph will get to order the Cooper S, which is offered in the same trim levels. Pricing for the Classic starts at £27,535 ($35,330), whereas the Exclusive and Sport kick off at £29,735 ($38,155) and £31,035 ($39,820), respectively. This model enjoys a 2.0L four-pot that steams out 204 ps (201 hp/150 kW). It is 1.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) than the Cooper C, as the sprint drops to 6.6 seconds, and the fuel consumption varies from 44.1 to 45.6 mpg UK (6.4-6.2 l/100 km/36.7-38 mpg US).
