2025 Infiniti QX80 Coming With Available High-End Headrest Speakers From Klipsch

The all-new QX80 is edging closer to its March 20 premiere. A step forward in terms of attention to detail and technology, the posher sibling of the Armada has been confirmed with headrest-integrated speakers for the front occupants.
The pictured seat features Autograph lettering on the upper part of the seatback, meaning that it's exclusive to the most luxurious trim level. For the 2024 model year, the Nissan-owned marque offers Autograph grades on the QX50 and QX60. Said utility vehicles couldn't be more different from the QX80, for both are front-biased crossovers.
Currently twinned with the Nissan Titan full-size pickup, the QX80 will offer 1,200 watts of high-end audio in the form of an optional Klipsch system. Four of the 24 speakers are mounted in the roof, and Infiniti has further confirmed something called – somewhat pompously – Individual Audio.
Individual Audio is a feature that plays the navigation direction or phone call to the driver only, which is a rather cool touch. Of course, said feature wouldn't be possible without the headrest-integrated speakers. But the cool stuff doesn't end here…
The 2025 model year QX80 further sweetens the deal with Biometric Cooling, a system that uses a headliner-mounted infrared sensor to monitor the temperature of the second-row passengers. When it detects a warm passenger, Biometric Cooling is programmed to adjust the temperature/air flow automatically to the second of three rows.
When it comes to the oily bits, the QX80 marks a departure from its predecessor. Instead of a free-breathing V8, the newcomer gets a twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 515 pound-feet (698 Nm) to its name. That's 50 more ponies and 102 more pound-feet (138 Nm) over the 5.7-liter V8.
The VR35DDT, with 35 referring to its displacement, is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Similar to the Titan, Frontier, and the Z sports car, we're dealing with a slightly modified 9G-Tronic produced under license by Nissan subsidiary JATCO. Said transmission is advertised with a peak torque rating of 700 Nm, which converts to 516 pound-feet of twist.
Both the VR35DDT and JR913E will make their way into the all-new Armada, which should be revealed not long after the QX80. The biggest question, however, still hasn't been answered. Although Infiniti and Nissan are likely to describe the body-on-frame platform as being completely new, chances are that we're dealing with an evolution of the QX56's F-Alpha platform.
In loads of markets outside the United States, the Armada goes by a different name, that moniker being Patrol. The current generation – dubbed Y62 – entered series production back in January 2010.
