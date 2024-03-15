2024 Nissan GT-R US Lineup Welcomes Limited-Run Skyline Edition and T-spec Takumi Edition

While Nissan prepares the 2025 model year GT-R for the Japanese market, Nissan further confirmed two limited-production variants for the US market in the form of the Skyline Edition and T-spec Takumi Edition. How limited? Somewhat expected of the Japanese automaker that has been building the same halo car since December 2007, that information will be published at a later date.

10 photos Photo: Nissan / edited