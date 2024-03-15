2024 Nissan GT-R US Lineup Welcomes Limited-Run Skyline Edition and T-spec Takumi Edition

While Nissan prepares the 2025 model year GT-R for the Japanese market, Nissan further confirmed two limited-production variants for the US market in the form of the Skyline Edition and T-spec Takumi Edition. How limited? Somewhat expected of the Japanese automaker that has been building the same halo car since December 2007, that information will be published at a later date.
Closing out the 2024 model year in the United States, the T-spec Takumi and Skyline pay home to different people and things. For starters, Takumi refers to the master craftspeople tasked with assembling the VR38DETT engine of the R35. Under the hood of the Takumi, you'll also find a beautiful plaque with an etched signature of the man/woman who assembled the force-fed V6.
That's not all, though, because customers are further presented with a gold vehicle identification plate. T-spec Takumi Edition further stands out in the crowd by means of a stupidly paint-interior combo: Midnight Purple outside, Mori Green inside. As far as the mechanical bits are concerned, highlights include NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes and NISMO-style RAYS forged wheels in gold.
Wider front fenders also need to be mentioned, along with NISMO-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control. How does VDC make the R35 better? While in R-Mode, it sends more power to the appropriate wheels to counteract understeer and oversteer. However, most owners who track their R35s prefer the car with VDC turned off.
As implied, the Skyline Edition is a retro-infused throwback to the Skyline GT-Rs the North American market never got. Based on the Premium trim level, the Skyline Edition comes in Bayside Blue paint over Sora Blue for the interior.
To arrive in showrooms in the coming summer, both the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition are certainly going to sell at a premium. Unfortunately, Nissan couldn't be bothered to publish any pricing information. For reference, the Premium and T-spec are currently priced at $121,090 and $141,090 in the US, whereas the NISMO costs a staggering $221,090.
If the R35 isn't to your liking but you want a hi-po sports car with a hand-built engine, GM has got you covered with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. For model year 2024, the mid-engined sports car from Bowling Green will set you back $112,700 at the very least. That means $168.2 per horsepower as opposed to $214.3 for the GT-R Premium.
On that note, hearsay suggests that 2025 is the final model year for the R35 in Japan. Be that as it may, Nissan hasn't confirmed or denied this info when it revealed the Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO for Japan.
That's not all, though, because customers are further presented with a gold vehicle identification plate. T-spec Takumi Edition further stands out in the crowd by means of a stupidly paint-interior combo: Midnight Purple outside, Mori Green inside. As far as the mechanical bits are concerned, highlights include NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes and NISMO-style RAYS forged wheels in gold.
Wider front fenders also need to be mentioned, along with NISMO-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control. How does VDC make the R35 better? While in R-Mode, it sends more power to the appropriate wheels to counteract understeer and oversteer. However, most owners who track their R35s prefer the car with VDC turned off.
As implied, the Skyline Edition is a retro-infused throwback to the Skyline GT-Rs the North American market never got. Based on the Premium trim level, the Skyline Edition comes in Bayside Blue paint over Sora Blue for the interior.
Bayside Blue was retired from the Skyline GT-R after R34 production ground to a halt in 2002, yet Nissan revived this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful paint color for the 2020 model year GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition. Just under 11,600 examples of the GF-BNR34 were produced as opposed to almost 16,700 for the R33 and nearly 44,000 for the R32 that started it all.
To arrive in showrooms in the coming summer, both the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition are certainly going to sell at a premium. Unfortunately, Nissan couldn't be bothered to publish any pricing information. For reference, the Premium and T-spec are currently priced at $121,090 and $141,090 in the US, whereas the NISMO costs a staggering $221,090.
If the R35 isn't to your liking but you want a hi-po sports car with a hand-built engine, GM has got you covered with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. For model year 2024, the mid-engined sports car from Bowling Green will set you back $112,700 at the very least. That means $168.2 per horsepower as opposed to $214.3 for the GT-R Premium.
On that note, hearsay suggests that 2025 is the final model year for the R35 in Japan. Be that as it may, Nissan hasn't confirmed or denied this info when it revealed the Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO for Japan.