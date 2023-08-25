2024 Kia EV5 Breaks Cover, It's a Family Crossover With Daring Looks

The all-new Kia EV5 has just broken cover in China, at the Chengdu Motor Show. Slotting right between the recently introduced EV6 and EV9, the EV5 comes as an electric alternative to the ICE-powered Sportage.
Riding on the E-GMP platform, the EV5 comes as an all-electric compact crossover with looks inspired by the larger EV9. The design follows almost the exact line of the concept that previewed the production model. Everything about it screams futuristic. The car can be ordered with wheels of up to 19 inches, while the concept car featured 21-inch units.
The front fascia integrates the three-dimensional Signature Star Map Lighting formed by the daytime running lights and a modern approach of the Kia tiger nose. The mirrors are larger than those of the concept to offer the necessary visibility. Kia restyled the front and rear bumper, too.
The EV5 is a miniature EV9, yet looking more daring. It measures 181.7 inches (4,615 millimeters) in length and sports a 108.3-inch (2,750-millimeter) wheelbase. Those are figures very similar to those of the internal combustion engine-powered Kia Sportage.
Kia targets millennial families being in search of a car that is sustainable, spacious, and comfortable, but also looks futuristic and comes with innovative features. That is why Kia came up with a cabin that plays the part of what they call "an additional room" for millennial homes. The front passenger seat expands over the central tunnel, looking more like a lounge couch.
Kia still keeps the specifications under wraps at this point. But the Ministry of Transport in China is more generous regarding details. So there will be the entry-level Kia EV5 with a single motor that delivers 215 horsepower (218 PS) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque going to the front axle. The BYD’s Blade-sourced lithium iron phosphate battery pack with yet undisclosed capacity stores energy for a yet undisclosed range.
Customers will have to choose one of the nine glossy colors and a matte shade, with the latter being the Ivory Silver.
The model will first hit the market in China this fall and will arrive in other markets later on. Further details will be released on Kia EV Day in October. That is probably when we might find out more about the EV4 as well.
The dashboard is also similar to that of the larger sibling EV9. A single panel shelters the dual displays of the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The four-spoke steering wheel hosts most of the controls. Physical buttons for the air conditioning are there, defying trends in the industry. Dual USB-C ports, wireless charging pad, and adjustable brightness are on board. Furthermore, the mood lighting alerts the driver when the car goes past the speed limit.
