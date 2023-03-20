Kia EV5 Concept Previews Upcoming Electric Compact SUV Set To Enter Production This Year

Last year, Kia unveiled a new EV strategy comprising 14 new models by 2027, many of them being crossover and SUVs. After introducing the EV9 on March 15, Kia seized the Chinese EV Day opportunity to preview the EV5 compact SUV it plans to launch in China this year.
Although the IRA tax credits have hit them hard, the Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have a solid business plan regarding electric vehicles. Many think they are better positioned at challenging Tesla than the Big Detroit Three, and for a good reason. Hyundai-Kia’s E-GMP platform has proven a hit, mostly thanks to its 800-volt architecture enabling fast charging times and improved efficiency. Kia EV6 is an accomplished EV, having won many fans since its launch in 2021.
Kia intends to build upon EV6’s success and bring more E-GMP electric cars into the market. The Korean carmaker has recently presented the first pictures of the EV9 mid-size SUV, showing how the carmaker intends to take the segment by storm. The EV9 features an interesting seating system, with the second-row seats swiveling to create various setups. Still, the most impressive feature was that the production EV9 looks just like the concept unveiled at the 2021 LA Auto Show.
Two weeks later, the Korean brand used the Chinese EV Day event to preview a new model in its crossover-heavy EV lineup. The Kia EV5 concept has more in common with the EV9 than the letters in its name. It looks like a mini-EV9, showing little imagination, and we expect it to be a lot like its bigger brother, except for the third seat row. The EV5 concept also features swiveling chairs, although the idea has been elevated to a new level thanks to the lack of a center pillar. We don’t expect this feature to land in production, but one can only dream.
Kia EV5 lines are inspired by the brand’s “Opposite United” design language, which was introduced with the EV9. Kia will introduce a new brand identity with the two EVs in the coming years. For the upcoming Kia EV5, this means a new form of Digital Tiger Face that projects an image of strength and robustness, although it doesn’t look very aerodynamic. Sculpted lines and square fenders complete the appearance of a mini-EV9.
Kia says that the EV5 concept will be followed by a production model that will launch in China by the end of the year, with other regions announced at a later time. Just as with the EV9, we expect the EV5 to be not much different from the concept. This features a completely flat floor and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Its signature feature is the swiveling rear seats, allowing occupants to blend with the surrounding outdoors. The transparent roof integrates solar panels, providing electricity during the day.
Kia intends to build upon EV6’s success and bring more E-GMP electric cars into the market. The Korean carmaker has recently presented the first pictures of the EV9 mid-size SUV, showing how the carmaker intends to take the segment by storm. The EV9 features an interesting seating system, with the second-row seats swiveling to create various setups. Still, the most impressive feature was that the production EV9 looks just like the concept unveiled at the 2021 LA Auto Show.
Two weeks later, the Korean brand used the Chinese EV Day event to preview a new model in its crossover-heavy EV lineup. The Kia EV5 concept has more in common with the EV9 than the letters in its name. It looks like a mini-EV9, showing little imagination, and we expect it to be a lot like its bigger brother, except for the third seat row. The EV5 concept also features swiveling chairs, although the idea has been elevated to a new level thanks to the lack of a center pillar. We don’t expect this feature to land in production, but one can only dream.
Kia EV5 lines are inspired by the brand’s “Opposite United” design language, which was introduced with the EV9. Kia will introduce a new brand identity with the two EVs in the coming years. For the upcoming Kia EV5, this means a new form of Digital Tiger Face that projects an image of strength and robustness, although it doesn’t look very aerodynamic. Sculpted lines and square fenders complete the appearance of a mini-EV9.
Kia says that the EV5 concept will be followed by a production model that will launch in China by the end of the year, with other regions announced at a later time. Just as with the EV9, we expect the EV5 to be not much different from the concept. This features a completely flat floor and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Its signature feature is the swiveling rear seats, allowing occupants to blend with the surrounding outdoors. The transparent roof integrates solar panels, providing electricity during the day.