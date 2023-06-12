2024 Honda CR-V Lineup Grows With Sport-L Trim Level, It's Exclusively Hybrid

2024 marks the second model year of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, which uses the Honda Architecture of the Civic. The only novelty brought forward by the 2024 model is the Sport-L trim level, which comes exclusively as a hybrid with either front- or all-wheel drive for a cool $37,645 or $39,145.
The Sport-L slots between the EX-L and range-topping Sport Touring, hence its relatively high price tag. By comparison, the entry-level LX 2WD can be yours for $30,795. All prices include the $1,295 destination freight charge. The question is, what does the Sport-L offer? And also, who does it cater to?
American Honda Motor Co. says that it's targeted squarely at the young and active, the very same peeps that every other crossover on sale today is targeting. In truth, the young prefer something a little more affordable. As for the active, why not the Ford Bronco if we interpret "active" as going off-road?
Criticism aside, this all-new-for-2024 grade does come with lots of standard kit. For starters, leather seats and Low Speed Braking Control open the list of goodies. Highlight features also include front and rear parking sensors, a power front passenger seat, a power tailgate, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cordless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 15-watt smartphone charging, and eight speakers.
From a visual standpoint, Berlina Black wheels are joined by rectangular exhaust finishers and gloss-black exterior bits and pieces. Fuel economy is pretty impressive as well. Honda quotes 40 miles to the gallon or 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers for the 2WD, with the AWD netting 37 miles per gallon or 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers in the EPA's combined test cycle.
Rather than a conventional continuously variable transmission, the hybrid uses an electronically controlled system. Its engine also happens to be a naturally-aspirated unit running the Atkinson cycle as opposed to a single-turbo unit running the Otto cycle for the purely ICE powertrain. The CR-V Hybrid also shames the CR-V with 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet (335) to its name versus 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm). The CR-V is rated at 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) with front-wheel drive and 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers) when equipped with Honda Real Time All-Wheel Drive w/Intelligent Control.
In production since 1995, the CR-V compact crossover is Honda's best-selling nameplate in the United States of America. Last year, the Japanese automaker delivered a total of 881,201 vehicles in this part of the world. Of those, the CR-V accounted for 238,155 vehicles (just over 27 percent).
The CR-V is the seventh most popular vehicle in America in terms of sales, with the compact-sized utility vehicle trailing behind its arch nemesis from Toyota. The RAV4 finished 2022 with 366,741 deliveries, putting it in fourth place on the leaderboard, right behind the F-Series, Silverado, and P/U.
