2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Off-Road Truck Gets Standard 3.0L Duramax I6 Turbo Diesel

In a similar fashion to the Silverado 1500 ZR2 for the 2024 model year, the Sierra 1500 AT4X is getting a diesel engine in the form of the 3.0-liter Duramax. Optional in the ZR2, the inline-six turbo diesel comes as standard in the GMC-branded twin.
The Duramax was previously known under production order code LM2. Developed in collaboration with Opel when the German automaker was controlled by General Motors, the six-cylinder lump was introduced in 2019.
Then priced identically to the 6.2-liter small block in the Silverado 1500, the diesel was originally rated at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). The major update known under production order code LZ0 levels up both figures to 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet (671 Nm), as in 10 and 7.6 percent better than before.
Manufactured with pride in Michigan at Flint Engine Operations, the LZ0 builds on its predecessor with a retuned turbo compressor, new steel pistons with a revised combustion cowl, and new injectors. Improved temperature control features also need to be mentioned.
Paired with the 10L80 automatic, with L standing for longitudinal and 80 for 800 Nm (590 pound-feet), the Duramax uses lightweight aluminum for the deep-skirt block and cylinder head to reduce overall mass. Ceramic glow plugs are featured, along with a water charge air cooler, low pressure EGR, an electronically variable intake manifold, iron cylinder liners, a forged steel crankshaft, and seven nodular iron main bearing caps.
Designed for low-friction engine oil, the Duramax is more refined than a V6 of similar displacement because the I6 architecture offers a perfect balance of primary and secondary forces. It also reduces friction by operating two camshafts rather than four. In the Sierra 1500 AT4X, the revised engine will become available in late summer according to the release attached below.
The AT4X is GMC’s take on the ZR2, down to the dampers and e-locking differentials. Available with goodies from American Expedition Vehicles, the AT4X is equipped with full-grain leather upholstery, massaging front seats, a 12-speaker audio system from Bose, real ash wood trim, and the latest infotainment.
Similar to Ford’s partnership with Fox for the Raptor series, the Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers of the AT4X are seriously impressive. Designed and supplied by Canadian company Multimatic, said dampers integrate three separate spool valves to control damping and three connected chambers for fluid flow.
What else is new for 2024 in the Sierra 1500? For starters, GMC offers an active exhaust for the SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate. Two additional aluminum wheels join two additional exterior paint colors. Power retractable assist steps now come standard on the AT4, AT4X, Denali, and the Denali Ultimate.
The 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine will be known as TurboMax from here on in. The standard engine in the Pro, SLE, and Elevation produces a respectable 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque.
Then priced identically to the 6.2-liter small block in the Silverado 1500, the diesel was originally rated at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). The major update known under production order code LZ0 levels up both figures to 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet (671 Nm), as in 10 and 7.6 percent better than before.
Manufactured with pride in Michigan at Flint Engine Operations, the LZ0 builds on its predecessor with a retuned turbo compressor, new steel pistons with a revised combustion cowl, and new injectors. Improved temperature control features also need to be mentioned.
Paired with the 10L80 automatic, with L standing for longitudinal and 80 for 800 Nm (590 pound-feet), the Duramax uses lightweight aluminum for the deep-skirt block and cylinder head to reduce overall mass. Ceramic glow plugs are featured, along with a water charge air cooler, low pressure EGR, an electronically variable intake manifold, iron cylinder liners, a forged steel crankshaft, and seven nodular iron main bearing caps.
Designed for low-friction engine oil, the Duramax is more refined than a V6 of similar displacement because the I6 architecture offers a perfect balance of primary and secondary forces. It also reduces friction by operating two camshafts rather than four. In the Sierra 1500 AT4X, the revised engine will become available in late summer according to the release attached below.
The AT4X is GMC’s take on the ZR2, down to the dampers and e-locking differentials. Available with goodies from American Expedition Vehicles, the AT4X is equipped with full-grain leather upholstery, massaging front seats, a 12-speaker audio system from Bose, real ash wood trim, and the latest infotainment.
Similar to Ford’s partnership with Fox for the Raptor series, the Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers of the AT4X are seriously impressive. Designed and supplied by Canadian company Multimatic, said dampers integrate three separate spool valves to control damping and three connected chambers for fluid flow.
What else is new for 2024 in the Sierra 1500? For starters, GMC offers an active exhaust for the SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate. Two additional aluminum wheels join two additional exterior paint colors. Power retractable assist steps now come standard on the AT4, AT4X, Denali, and the Denali Ultimate.
The 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine will be known as TurboMax from here on in. The standard engine in the Pro, SLE, and Elevation produces a respectable 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque.