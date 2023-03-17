Dreamy GM Design Pickup Truck Leaves the CGI Door Open to EV or HD Interpretations

General Motors still is America's largest carmaker, with a lot of brands under its belt, even after closing fan favorites like Pontiac, for example. As such, sometimes it is quite hard to pick between Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC. Even if we only talk about its core assets and leave out interests in stuff like Wuling, Baojun, DMAX, BrightDrop, GM Defense, or OnStar and Cruise LLC.
Interesting how sometimes GM itself tries to make it harder for fans to choose the right brand to relate to, isn't it? And it's not just in the real world, where many seem unhappy with the modern crossover SUV lifestyle adopted by former old-school models like the TrailBlazer and Blazer. It is obvious that the same is going on all over the imaginative realm of digital car content creation. And there is no need to take our word for granted. We have yet another eloquent example stemming from GM Design Center’s social media reel.
The online page has come up with yet another enticing pickup truck idea. With no outright brand identifier though, everyone has a vastly different opinion regarding its exact origins. The ideation sketch created by Exterior Designer Ben Zavala seems to be “dreaming of starry nights” but those who look at it see nothing poetic about it. Instead, they try to correctly guess the potential appurtenance. Is it inside or outside of the GM headquarters?
For those who do not believe this vision to be fitting of General Motors’ brands, some quickly thought about the mid-size Nissan Frontier. Meanwhile, others opined this could be the next F-150 Blue Oval pickup truck. Could it be so? The rest of the enthusiast crowd was either too enticed about some details – like the front light treatment, for example – to give an overall assessment or believed this could only bear the mark of GMC to the front and back.
However, once they settled on a brand, that does not mean the opinions were on par. Some believed instead, that this streamlined pickup truck would turn out to be unfit for the Sierra branding. Others thought that it could very well serve as a preview for an upcoming 2025 or 2026 GMC Canyon EV model. Could it be so? And a few even dared to imagine it with hulking dimensions and capable of upholding the legacy of the 2500 and 3500 HDs while also reinventing the series for the next half of the decade.
Obviously, as always, it is not a bad effort from GM’s designers. It is true some of the current CUV and SUV options leave much to be desired, as far as their design is concerned, but it is also honest to admit that Chevrolet and GMC trucks have come a long way recently. Especially with the recent new-generation Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon and Silverado/Sierra – plus their EV models, as far as the latter are concerned.
