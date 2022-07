2024 Chevy Blazer EV Will Silently Pursue Offenders via PPV Model From Early 2024

EV

ICE

AWD

The GMC Hummeris seen as too much of a monster to be efficient and sustainable while the Bolt EV and EUV have had some disastrous issues, on top of not being too interesting all by themselves. General Motors now hopes to put all that into the past with new EV entries like Cadillac’s $63k Lyriq premium crossover and Chevrolet’s trio of cool Ultium offerings.As we have known from the onset – back when Chevy revealed the 2024 Silverado EV and Equinox EV – this trifecta will also be composed of a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV mid-size crossover SUV . And it’s the one that people have high hopes of wiping the nameplate shame off its disappointingsibling. So, the Detroit automaker hopes to have prepared everything and anything for everyone.Just fresh from revealing the full details regarding the 2024 Blazer EV options, we found out the trim and options package kick off with the base $44,995 model (1LT), followed by $47,595 (2LT) and $51,995 (RS) thresholds before arriving at the Chevy EV climax – the first-ever electric SS performance model, which has a starting MSRP of around $65,995. But there was also one more interesting tidbit.As it turns out, General Motors has thought about fleets as well – and in particular about law enforcement contracts. Thus, alongside the LTs, RS, and SS will also come (from Q1 next year) the PPV – aka the “pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for police fleet applications.” Unfortunately, we do not know the pricing for this version, but GM did spill the beans on other stuff. For example, the Blazer EV going on patrol will have the biggest Ultium battery option across the entire lineup and can be had withor RWD, plus Brembo brakes as well as a police-specific interior.