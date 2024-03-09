2024 Chevrolet Starts Selling the Blazer EV Again, It's Much Cheaper Now

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV escaped the stop-sale order. Dealers can resume deliveries. But there's even more good news! Here's what you need to know.
The software-related three-month-long pause is officially over. People who have been waiting patiently to get their "zero-emission" Chevy rides can contact their preferred seller and get a useful update about their SUV. They can also check out local inventory and pick an updated unit that looks close to their ideal spec. Don't worry; you'll deal with the new pricing!
When writing, the most affordable 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive LT trim. It has an MSRP of $47,210. That's $2,985 less than before, and even cheaper than the last fall's figures.
The RS level of equipment for the eAWD-equipped midsize eSUV costs $2,505 more, which means customers are looking at a starting price of $49,715. That's a $4,880 discount.
Both share the 85-kWh Ultium battery that has a maximum fast-charging capability of 150 kW, but the RS trim adds:
The Convenience and Driver Confidence Package that includes improved heated seats, all the basic advanced driver-assistance systems (i.e., adaptive cruise control and cyclist alert), and a 360-degree camera system is an extra on both versions.
The much-awaited Blazer EV SS is nowhere to be seen – for now. We might get to see it in action later this year.
The good news is that the existing trims qualify for the full EV tax credit. If you're eligible, then the MSRPs will look as follows:
Chevy will have some convincing to do since it doesn't have Tesla's software, but it has Tesla prices without Uncle Sam's incentive. The Model Y starts at $36,490 with the EV tax credit included. Besides not having the world's most valuable automaker's computers, Chevy's good-looking battery-electric ride also comes with no CarPlay or Android Auto.
It's going to be tough to convince people that the Blazer EV is the right choice, especially since the all-wheel-drive Model Y has almost the same range as the all-electric rear-wheel-drive Chevy. But having options is great. So, having the Blazer EV back in action is great.
Surprisingly, the single-motor rear-wheel-drive Blazer EV is the most expensive: $51,290. It goes the farthest, though! It can cover 324 miles (521 km) of EPA-rated range, while the dual-motor versions can only drive for 279 miles (449 km) before running out of juice.
- Blazer EV LT eAWD – $39,710;
- Blazer EV RS eAWD – $42,215;
- Blazer EV RS – $43,790.
