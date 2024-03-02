$195K Chevrolet C10 Looks Like It Was Stepped On by a Giant

I have to admit, although I generally stumble upon a lot of custom Chevrolet C10s in my travels, the two months that have passed in 2024 have so far been very poor in this respect. Luckily, this week marked a change in my luck, as I came across an incredible iteration of such a pickup, itching to get under the spotlight but also out on the road under new ownership.
C10s are, by all intents and purposes, the most celebrated of all Chevy pickup trucks, at least as far as the custom industry is concerned. Part of a family that became known in the industry as the C/K, it's a model that endured on the market in production form for about four decades, serving America's hauling needs without complaining a single time.
Common sense would tell you that a vehicle designed to be primarily a workhorse shouldn't be as revered by those in the business of collecting cars, but common sense would be wrong. Thanks to the love and care C10s get from talented customizers, they managed to climb to the top of preferences for collectors and are constantly exchanging hands for big bucks at auctions across the country.
Not all Chevy C10 are equally appreciated, with the industry clearly displaying a soft spot for the first generation primarily. And that's exactly from where the C10 we're here to discuss comes from, looking as different from its original self as you'd expect.
The pickup was originally made by Chevy in 1965, close to the end of the first generation of the C/K family. We have zero information as to where and how it spent its life, but we know for a fact it now belongs on the covers of magazines and at specialized shows across the U.S.
Responsible for the incredible transformation of the truck is a California-based crew that goes by the name Delmo's Speed, a name we've discussed a couple of times before here on autoevolution. This build, however, is the most impressive of the Delmo projects we've brought before you so far.
The original design lines of the truck are still there, accentuated with the help of a color scheme that traces its roots to the paints used in the 1960s for the Corvette. The proper amount of chrome shines from the bumpers and trim.
Some modifications have been made to the bodywork to better fit in with the idea of the custom, and they include the fitting of new inner fenders, the shaving of the gas filler and tailgate latches, and the installation of proper, short bedsides.
The truck touches the ground by means of staggered Delmo Special wheels, sized 22 and 24 inches in diameter front and rear, and wearing Pirelli tires. They are impressive but made even more so by the insane suspension system that makes the entire build look like it was stepped on by a giant.
The suspension and supporting hardware installed where few can see includes a Porterbuilt front cross member with control arms, Classic Performance Products drop spindles, Bilstein shocks, and of course a set of AccuAir gear needed to lower and raise the vehicle as desired.
All of this setup is animated by a 408ci LS3 stroker engine handled by a crew named Mullenix Racing Engines. It works in conjunction with a Magnuson supercharger and 4L80E transmission to send an undisclosed amount of power to the road through a one-ton driveshaft and a Currie 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears.
The truck as you see it only traveled 3,650 miles (5,874 km) since it was transformed into this incredible custom. That means you've probably never seen it on the road, but there's a good chance you've spotted it on the cover of the StreetTrucks magazine.
It now sits on the lot of cars auction house. Mecum will be sending it under the hammer next week in Glendale, Arizona. It is listed as one of the stars of the event (naturally), and alongside the price its owner hopes to fetch for it: at least $175,000, but possibly even $195,000.
We will of course keep an eye on the truck to see how it does during the sale, and update this story with the result.
And it all starts with the way the truck looks. If you think there's something odd about it, you're not wrong: this is a short-bed truck, not by birth, but by design, and that makes it an even more exciting appearance.
The interior of the modified C10 perfectly mimics the exterior design through the color used on the vinyl factory seats (now featuring inserts from a Chevy Impala), the dashboard, the door panels, and the tan carpeting. The car's original steering wheel sticks out from the steering column, and behind it, Dakota Digital gauges can be seen.
