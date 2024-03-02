2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Shows Production Headlights and Taillights in Latest Spy Pics

Porsche has big plans for its model range going forward. Electrified vehicles will play an increasingly vital role in the lineup due to increasingly stringent emission and fuel economy regulations. The Macan comes to mind, a sporty crossover that became fully electric in 2024 for the 2025 model year. Now powered by four- and six-cylinder turbocharged and free-breathing boxers, the 718 will switch to electrons no later than 2025.

