Cheapest Used Car on eBay Is a V8-Powered Truck, How Much Do You Think It Costs?

Car buyers come in two categories: those who always get a brand-new ride, with only the delivery miles under its belt, and those who always go for a used one. There are ups and downs to each case, as while buying new, you'd have to limit your choice to a handful of models, whereas going for a used ride would automatically give you more options on the same budget.
Then comes the reliability and warranty part, with the balance tilting in favor of new vehicles, as theoretically, nothing should go wrong with it for a few good years. But we all know that not all brands and models are known for being reliable, and that's another reason, besides the Benjamins, why some prefer an older ride over a new one.
We could babble about the ups and downs of new vs. old cars for a few more paragraphs, but that's not the main topic of focus. Instead, we're going to continue the 'cheapest used car on eBay' series with yet another machine that's looking for a new home. At the time of writing, it was the most affordable on the said website, not counting the usual junk, as this one looks like it still has some life left in it despite seeing a lot of action over the years.
Without further ado, let's welcome this Chevrolet Silverado to the limelight. It is a first-generation model, made in 2003, with a black paint finish on its body. We don't see any dents or scratches, so it should be good to go in this aspect after a quick polish. The chrome elements can probably be brought back to their initial shine with a similar process, and the same goes for the front and rear lighting units, too.
The mileage won't encourage you to buy it, as the odometer reads 276,702 miles (445,308 km), and the listing says it has a salvage title. You didn't really think you'd be able to buy a nice Silverado for the single cost of one aftermarket wheel usually equipping a modern-day supercar, did you? The engine is a 4.8-liter V8, which was good for 270 horsepower back in the day, and it's mated to an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Some of the equipment the vendor has listed in the ad we'll link at the end of this story includes the halogen headlamps, air conditioning, cup holders, electrochromic rearview mirror, adjustable steering wheel, power windows, frontal airbags, and others. It is unknown how many of these gizmos still function, yet given the salvage title accompanying this regular cab pickup, we'd worry about other stuff rather than if the A/C works.
Now, most of us have felt what it's like to truly struggle and look for a way to avoid using public transport and/or walking, and while some may argue that cars destroy the planet, we're all petrolheads here, and this addiction will always stay with us. As a result, if you are in need of a cheap vehicle to get you to and fro until you get back on your feet, then this workhorse isn't the one for you, and you will have to cough out a few more hundred dollars for a car that you can actually drive.
The eBay listing, which you can access here, reveals a buy-it-now price of $1,900. If you can go to over $2,000, then there are other interesting rides on the same website, including a 1982 Chevy Camaro, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, a 2005 Chrysler Sebring, and many others if you can fork out at least $3,000. The used car market has yet to stabilize, and we think it shouldn't be long until you will be able to get something that's driveable for a three-digit sum again. After all, not all of us like riding a bike every day, do we?
The bed has seen better days, but at least there's no rust from what we can tell. The tires should last a few more miles, and the interior has certainly withstood the test of time. There's nothing to write home about in this category, as what you see is what you get, namely an old pickup that's been used constantly over the last two decades.
This 2003 Chevrolet Silverado is located in Granite City, Illinois, and if possible, we'd recommend an in-person inspection. Interested parties will have to contact the vendor to find out more about it and perhaps schedule an appointment to see it in the flesh. If we weren't clear about it, here it is: you cannot drive this pickup on public roads due to its salvage title. Thus, you will either have to resurrect it, or you could simply use it on your farm. There's always the possibility of buying it and stripping it for parts to make a nice profit, so the decision is yours.
