2024 BMW X6 Adds More Camouflage for Nurburgring Testing, Camera Lens Approves

Usually, upcoming vehicles start losing camouflage as the testing and fine-tuning phases advance. However, this prototype of the 2024 BMW X6 has actually added more vinyl stickers compared to our previous sighting dating back to last month.
A mid-cycle refresh of the third-gen SAC (Sports Activity Coupe), which has been around since 2019, the 2024 BMW X6 will launch with the typical updates. Thus, expect new headlights, which appear to the thinner on the scooped tester, a grille that’s about the same size, and a new bumper.
At the opposite end, it doesn’t seem to have changed that much over the current one. The taillights look similar, though they will at least have different graphics when it launches. The bumper still incorporates a similar diffuser that has cutouts for the exhaust trim on each side. The reflectors are positioned in the same spot as before, and the license plate holder still sits above the new bumper.
This prototype also had a sunroof, and roof rails, as well as a two spoilers, including one on the tailgate. The Y-spoke alloys look very familiar, but if anything, this is one aspect that might be updated. Moreover, we wouldn’t be surprised if BMW gives it new color options too, as well as additional upholstery choices for the cabin that should otherwise feature a new infotainment system, the iDrive 8.
Expected to premiere sometime next year, and to launch as a 2024 model stateside, the facelifted BMW X6 might soldier on with the same powertrains. Some of them could be updated, and in all likelihood, Europeans will still be able to order diesels, besides the gasoline mills that will make up the engine lineup in the United States. The full-blown M variant will be refreshed too, and will pack a 4.4-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, just like its predecessor.
