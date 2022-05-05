2023 BMW M2 Spied Inside & Out, G87 Flaunts iDrive 8 Two-Screen Setup

Forget the M3 CSL and XM. The high-performance Bimmer that everyone and their dog are looking forward to is the brand-new M2, codenamed G87.
First spied last year, the compact sports coupe has been recently confirmed for production towards the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. Similar to the second-generation 2 Series Coupe, internally referred to as G42, the G87 will be manufactured in Central Mexico at the San Luis Potosi plant.
In the meantime, the automotive carparazzi are working overtime to snap revealing photos of the M2. On this occasion, we’ve been treated to a camouflaged prototype fitted with the 8HP automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen rather than the six-speed manual the purists want.
As a brief refresher, the previous-generation M2 was optionally available with a dual-clutch transmission. The reason that BMW discontinued it from the M2, M3, and M4 is rather simple. More specifically, the M xDrive system isn’t compatible with the double-clutch unit. Also worthy of note, the M2 is believed to be a rear-drive car like the now-discontinued F87.
The interior photos also reveal a leather-wrapped steering wheel that features the M1 and M2 buttons. The paddle shifters are nowhere to be seen, and the way that BMW integrated the two-screen cockpit pretty much confirms that we’re still a ways off the real deal. On the outside, we’re treated to double-spoke wheels in black and blue calipers.
Pictured on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber boots that appear to be wider than what you might find on the M240i xDrive, the prototype appears to be hiding small vents at the inner lower corner of the headlights. Further boasting large side skirts, the camouflaged corner-carving machine is rocking a quad-tipped exhaust, presumably a titanium exhaust.
On an ending note, you can bet your sweet bippy the iDrive 8 introduced by the iX and i4 will trickle down to the 2 Series Coupe. It’s also imperative to mention the S58 twin-turbo sixer of the M3 and M4, although downtuned for obvious reasons. The first-generation M2, by comparison, premiered with the N55, while the S55 was used in the Competition and CS variants.
In the meantime, the automotive carparazzi are working overtime to snap revealing photos of the M2. On this occasion, we’ve been treated to a camouflaged prototype fitted with the 8HP automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen rather than the six-speed manual the purists want.
As a brief refresher, the previous-generation M2 was optionally available with a dual-clutch transmission. The reason that BMW discontinued it from the M2, M3, and M4 is rather simple. More specifically, the M xDrive system isn’t compatible with the double-clutch unit. Also worthy of note, the M2 is believed to be a rear-drive car like the now-discontinued F87.
The interior photos also reveal a leather-wrapped steering wheel that features the M1 and M2 buttons. The paddle shifters are nowhere to be seen, and the way that BMW integrated the two-screen cockpit pretty much confirms that we’re still a ways off the real deal. On the outside, we’re treated to double-spoke wheels in black and blue calipers.
Pictured on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber boots that appear to be wider than what you might find on the M240i xDrive, the prototype appears to be hiding small vents at the inner lower corner of the headlights. Further boasting large side skirts, the camouflaged corner-carving machine is rocking a quad-tipped exhaust, presumably a titanium exhaust.
On an ending note, you can bet your sweet bippy the iDrive 8 introduced by the iX and i4 will trickle down to the 2 Series Coupe. It’s also imperative to mention the S58 twin-turbo sixer of the M3 and M4, although downtuned for obvious reasons. The first-generation M2, by comparison, premiered with the N55, while the S55 was used in the Competition and CS variants.