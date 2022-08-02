2023 Polaris Off-Road Lineup to Use Upgraded Connected Vehicle Solution

With just five months left in the year, get ready to be assaulted by novelties in all relevant segments of the auto and moto industries. Less important, niche segments are likely to present their novelties for the upcoming year as well, so a busy time lies ahead.
Trying to get noticed before all the others, Polaris Off-Road pulled the wraps today off the most important changes it plans for 2023. In a nutshell, goodies come in the form of vehicle updates, improved looks and, the cherry on the cake, “industry-first connected vehicle services.”
On the vehicle front, Polaris’ RZR range (starting at $37,499) gets updated with a new “color mix and fresh trim offerings,” with the highlight being the blacked-out RZR Turbo R. General XP 1000 Sport (range kicks off at $29,299), Ranger XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss Edition ($32,399), and the Sportsman ATV (kicking off at $6,999) will get visual upgrades as well.
Most important for the new model year though, is the fact that Polaris is getting serious about connected services. Its already capable RIDE COMMAND now turns into the RIDE COMMAND+, providing “a whole new level of vehicle information, security, and control.”
Accessible through the Polaris app, its own website, or the in-vehicle display, the system allows anything from running issue diagnostics to monitoring fuel levels. We now get a vehicle locator, a bump alert to let you know any time the vehicle has been bumped or moved, and GPS tracking independent of the mobile’s phone data.
RIDE COMMAND+ will first be deployed on the 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic and 2023 Ranger XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss Edition, and will come as accessory add-on for all trims in the Ranger 1000, XP 1000, 570, Sportsman 570, Sportsman 450, Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000.
“Pushing forward with industry-first technologies has been a cornerstone of our success,” said in a statement Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “With RIDE COMMAND+, we’re unlocking a new wave of innovation for the off-road market that enables owners to manage and maximize their vehicle and riding experience through connected vehicle technology.”
For full details on the new Polaris range, including pricing, check the press release section below.
On the vehicle front, Polaris’ RZR range (starting at $37,499) gets updated with a new “color mix and fresh trim offerings,” with the highlight being the blacked-out RZR Turbo R. General XP 1000 Sport (range kicks off at $29,299), Ranger XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss Edition ($32,399), and the Sportsman ATV (kicking off at $6,999) will get visual upgrades as well.
Most important for the new model year though, is the fact that Polaris is getting serious about connected services. Its already capable RIDE COMMAND now turns into the RIDE COMMAND+, providing “a whole new level of vehicle information, security, and control.”
Accessible through the Polaris app, its own website, or the in-vehicle display, the system allows anything from running issue diagnostics to monitoring fuel levels. We now get a vehicle locator, a bump alert to let you know any time the vehicle has been bumped or moved, and GPS tracking independent of the mobile’s phone data.
RIDE COMMAND+ will first be deployed on the 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic and 2023 Ranger XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss Edition, and will come as accessory add-on for all trims in the Ranger 1000, XP 1000, 570, Sportsman 570, Sportsman 450, Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000.
“Pushing forward with industry-first technologies has been a cornerstone of our success,” said in a statement Steve Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “With RIDE COMMAND+, we’re unlocking a new wave of innovation for the off-road market that enables owners to manage and maximize their vehicle and riding experience through connected vehicle technology.”
For full details on the new Polaris range, including pricing, check the press release section below.