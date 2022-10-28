2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Launches in the UK With Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Subsequent to the unveiling in early October, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG A-Class family is now officially on sale in the United Kingdom. The lineup comprises the range-topping A 45 S 4Matic+ mega hatch, as well as the A 35 4Matic Hatchback and A 35 4Matic Sedan.
Pricing kicks off at £63,140 (equal to $73,174) on-the-road for the top-of-the-line variant, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+, whereas its lesser sibling, which goes against the likes of the Audi S3 Sportback, and BMW M135i, the A 35 4Matic, can be had from £45,930 ($53,229).
The Affalterbach brand hasn’t said much about the equipment levels of its sporty compact cars for the 2023 model year, and checking out their local website hasn’t shed much light on the case either. Still, they do mention the Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfiber upholstery, with red double stitching on the range-topper, as well as the MBUX infotainment system.
Capable of recording lap times, revealing how quick it is in a straight line, and immortalizing achievements on various racetracks all over the world, the AMG Track Pace is offered at no extra cost on the A 45 S 4Matic+. Both the A 45 and A 35 also feature the Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel, with two rotary dials to select the handling and engine modes, as well as the AMG Performance seats.
Powering the A 45 S is the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making an identical 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) o torque to the pre-facelifted iteration. It needs 3.9 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and will max out at 270 kph (168 mph). The A 35 gets a new 48-volt system with an extra 10 kW (14 ps / 13 hp) of power at start-up. It has 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.7 seconds (4.8 in the Sedan), and tops out at 250 kph (155 mph).
