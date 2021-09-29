2022 Mercedes-AMG A 35’s Getting a Nose Job Too, Is That a Panamericana Grille?

Affalterbach’s rival to the likes of the Audi S3 Sportback and BMW M135i, the Mercedes-AMG A 35, is getting ready to welcome a mid-cycle refresh. These are the first spy shots that we’re aware of, and they show the all-wheel drive hot hatch in the open.
Changes will be minimal compared to its predecessor, and they will mirror the looks of the regular A-Class family that’s also getting a facelift, save, of course, for the typical AMG styling. The latter will include a modified front bumper, and revised grille that could feature vertical slats, thus bringing it in line with the more powerful A 45.
We can see that the headlamps sport different graphics and look identical to the ones of the 2022 A-Class, and so do the taillights for that matter. The rear bumper looks pretty much the same, bar the deleted trim inside the vents. The fins of the diffuser are also missing, and so is that big wing attached to the tailgate. Elsewhere, the model retains the characteristic exhaust pipes.
A few revisions are on the menu for the cockpit too, and these might revolve around the infotainment system software, likely joined by fresh upholstery and trim. AMG badging will continue to decorate the interior, and beyond that look for the usual technology and convenience gear, some of which might or might not be updated.
Powering the facelifted AMG A 35 will be the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It’s too early to tell whether it will retain the output and torque of the current generation. Speaking of which, the mill is rated at 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission channels the thrust to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
The refreshed hot hatch should debut a few weeks/months after the 2022 A-Class family goes official, expected probably toward the end of 2021 or early next year.
