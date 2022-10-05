2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Facelift Plays a Game of Spot the Changes

More on this:

1 One Mega Hatch to Rule Them All: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Less Camouflage

2 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class To Cease Production in 2025

3 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Starts Winter Testing With Facemask and Tiny Skirt

4 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Getting Ready To Put Pressure on the New Audi A3

5 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Spied, Time for the Hatch To Go Under the Knife