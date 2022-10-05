2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Facelift Plays a Game of Spot the Changes

Four and a half years after production of the W177 A-Class kicked off, Mercedes-Benz has introduced its mid-cycle refresh. Mind you, the changes are very subtle, and anyone who is not familiar with the company’s premium subcompact sedan and hatchback will probably think that they look identical.
But there are some novelties, such as the headlights, taillights, grille, and diffuser, all of which are new, together with the additional wheel designs.
There is a new center console that doesn’t feature a rotary dial anymore, new carbon fiber trims, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel can be seen inside. Base models get the 7-inch digital gauges and 10.25-inch infotainment system, and for the 10.25-inch dual display, they will have to fork out more money.
The integration of a fingerprint sensor for the MBUX system, expected to become available early next year, is another novelty and will be used for the identification and authorization of the driver. There are additional USB-C ports, enhanced USB charging capacity, and improvements made to the voice assistant, and to the Parking Package, and the Driver Assistant Package.
Mercedes has upgraded part of the engine lineup, too, with all gasoline-powered non-AMG models sporting mild-hybrid technology. The A 250 e Hatchback and Sedan plug-in hybrids have punchier electric motors, whose output has been increased by 5 kW (7 ps / 7 hp), to 80 kW (109 ps / 107 hp). The total system output is rated at 218 ps (215 hp / 160 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The battery can now be charged with alternating current up to 11 kW, instead of 7.4 kW, and optionally, it can be compatible with 22 kW charging, too, taking 25 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%.
The facelifted A-Class Hatchback and Sedan will be available in the A 180, A 200, A 220 4Matic, and A 250 4Matic gasoline configurations and with the A 180 d, A 200 d, and A 220 d diesels. Sitting at the top of the range will be the same AMG models, the A 35 4Matic Sedan, A 35 4Matic Hatchback, and A 45 S 4Matic+ Hatchback, rated at 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) for the two A 35 models, and 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) for the top-of-the-line flavor. Offered for a limited time is the AMG Street Style Edition, with special looks inside and out, in the A 45 S 4Matic+ configuration.
There is a new center console that doesn’t feature a rotary dial anymore, new carbon fiber trims, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel can be seen inside. Base models get the 7-inch digital gauges and 10.25-inch infotainment system, and for the 10.25-inch dual display, they will have to fork out more money.
The integration of a fingerprint sensor for the MBUX system, expected to become available early next year, is another novelty and will be used for the identification and authorization of the driver. There are additional USB-C ports, enhanced USB charging capacity, and improvements made to the voice assistant, and to the Parking Package, and the Driver Assistant Package.
Mercedes has upgraded part of the engine lineup, too, with all gasoline-powered non-AMG models sporting mild-hybrid technology. The A 250 e Hatchback and Sedan plug-in hybrids have punchier electric motors, whose output has been increased by 5 kW (7 ps / 7 hp), to 80 kW (109 ps / 107 hp). The total system output is rated at 218 ps (215 hp / 160 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The battery can now be charged with alternating current up to 11 kW, instead of 7.4 kW, and optionally, it can be compatible with 22 kW charging, too, taking 25 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%.
The facelifted A-Class Hatchback and Sedan will be available in the A 180, A 200, A 220 4Matic, and A 250 4Matic gasoline configurations and with the A 180 d, A 200 d, and A 220 d diesels. Sitting at the top of the range will be the same AMG models, the A 35 4Matic Sedan, A 35 4Matic Hatchback, and A 45 S 4Matic+ Hatchback, rated at 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) for the two A 35 models, and 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) for the top-of-the-line flavor. Offered for a limited time is the AMG Street Style Edition, with special looks inside and out, in the A 45 S 4Matic+ configuration.