2023 Maserati GranTurismo Spied As Your Next Go-To Italian GT With EV Option

It’s still unknown when it will officially arrive, but it’s been said that the The latest spy shots that follow last month’s official teasers come from Italy, where our man with the cam managed to snap a few pics of this prototype.It has an evolutionary overall design, with a reinterpreted front end that brings a more oval (or so it appears) grille, slender vertical headlamps, and more muscular hood. Evolutionary is the word best used to describe the greenhouse too.At the back, we can see that the big taillights of its predecessor are gone, and instead Maserati chose to give it slim units with LED tech. The trunk lid and bumper have cleaner designs, and the diffuser is less aggressive.On the scooped prototype, it incorporates quad exhaust pipes. If they’re real (our spies didn’t say anything about the sound), then it probably means that it uses a detuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 powering the MC20 In the supercar, it pumps out 621and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque, sending it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 2.9 seconds, and up to over 202 mph (325 kph).Nonetheless, the Italian automaker has confirmed that the GranTurismo will be their first model to get the full battery-electric treatment. Thevariant will add the Folgore suffix and will get the 800V tech and 300charging capacity, so the future does look very green for Maserati too. Still, we’ll have to wait until it goes official to find out more juicy details about it.It’s still unknown when it will officially arrive, but it’s been said that the new GranTurismo will be the first one to debut in 2021, followed by the GranCabrio one year later. Nevertheless, that was before the pandemic and semiconductor shortage, so if anything, we wouldn’t expect the coupe to debut sooner than next year.