2023 Corvette Stingray With a Salvage Title and Only 245 Miles Is Up for Grabs

Some damaged cars are simply not worth repairing, and others might turn out to be a great deal for those who know how to restore a vehicle to its former glory. Folks, today I want to present to you a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that’s currently sitting in a salvage yard.
The car is listed by IAAI, a global digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. The listing tells us that the Corvette crashed with only 245 miles (394 km) on board and has been issued a salvage title in Massachusetts. A quick look at the photos, and we can see that the vehicle has sustained damage to its undercarriage and front end. Specifically, the front bumper, splitter, air intake, hood, and grille have taken a hit. A critical detail is that the car still runs, as demonstrated by a short video in which you can hear it start and run without any problems.
The listing estimates repair costs at $46,666 (€47,911), which seems quite pricey. However, there might be extra damage we’re not aware of, and body panels and inner components might be hard to find.
The car is estimated to have a cash value of $114,600 (€117,657), which seems a bit far-fetched, even though it has extra features such as the Z51 Performance Package or carbon flash-painted exterior elements. At the time of writing, someone has placed a bid of $52,275 (€53,669) for the vehicle.
You could probably get this Stingray for a lower price than buying a new one. Still, the fact that it was listed as a salvage title and the insurance company didn’t want the hassle might hint that buying it to repair it might not be a fantastic idea. However, getting it to sell its parts or create a track-only machine could be other uses for the damaged car.
