2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Flexes Z51 Muscles on the Used-Car Market

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray started deliveries in June. Still, some owners have already made up their minds to flip them for profit. One Convertible in LT2 trim is listed on two websites with a starting price of $118,990.
The waiting list for a new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray stretches for months. Still, there are plenty available on the used-car market that you can drive off right now. Even the 2023 model year has started to surface on auction websites. This proves that people are in a hurry to make a profit before GM voids the warranty for the cars sold during the first year of ownership. This applies to the Z06 currently, but you can never know when GM decides to extend the measure to the entire C8 range.
One Convertible in LT2 trim is listed for sale through Gordon Motor Cars in Frazer, Pennsylvania, with 183 miles (294 km) on the odometer. Considering it comes with a Z51 package, this should have an MSRP of around $90,000. The asking price for the “used” Vette is $118,990, down from a hypothetical $124,800. Quite a bargain. Interestingly, the same car is listed on the IAAI auction website with an “actual cash value” of $104,200, which clearly the seller sees as a starting bid.
We don’t see why a C8 owner would want to sell his Convertible after a couple of months and only 300 miles other than making a profit. They must’ve placed the order sometime last year, so much waiting was involved. But, $30,000 is $30,000, you can’t beat mathematics. Unless the car will have a hard time finding a new owner, which isn’t hard to believe.
One similarly-specced C8 Convertible changed hands on Bring a Trailer for “only” $102,500 a week ago, which tells us there aren’t that many buyers. This might also put off dealers trying to mark up the C8. Either way, it’s good to see that Chevrolet is finally catching up with demand, at least for the Stingray.
