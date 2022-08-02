YouTuber Calls Out Dealership for Trying to Sell 2023 C8 Z06 Corvette for $100K Over MSRP

Two months ago, my colleague Mircea Panait did an interesting story about a 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 going for $100,000 over MRSP. Recently, Mike Hyssong of Corvette-focused Street Speed 717 YouTube channel exposed a local dealership for trying to sell him a similar car with a $100,000 markup which, as my colleague would put it, is plain highway robbery.

23 photos