YouTuber Calls Out Dealership for Trying to Sell 2023 C8 Z06 Corvette for $100K Over MSRP

Two months ago, my colleague Mircea Panait did an interesting story about a 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 going for $100,000 over MRSP. Recently, Mike Hyssong of Corvette-focused Street Speed 717 YouTube channel exposed a local dealership for trying to sell him a similar car with a $100,000 markup which, as my colleague would put it, is plain highway robbery.
In business school, you’ll learn that "if less of a product than the public wants is produced, the law of supply and demand says that more can be charged for the product.” But in rare cases, the margin charged over the retail price (fueled by greed) equals extortion.
Selling over the MRSP isn’t new. It's a card that car dealerships have been playing for decades, especially in the United States automotive market. But as Hyssong discovered, it’s getting out of hand, and the sheer level of greed by some of the dealerships is distasteful and outrightly unprofessional.
Ask any dealer. Selling sports cars isn’t easy. They don’t sell as fast as your regular crossover or SUV. But it’s a different case with the 2023 C8 Corvette. It is perhaps one of the most anticipated sports cars in the U.S.
There are so many factors that justify its demand, including its engine power, status, and price-to-worth. As a result, many dealers are taking advantage of this demand to turn in stupendous profits from desperate clients.
Hyssong didn’t take this highway robbery incident lightly. On his most recent upload, he played a voicemail recording from a dealership representative supposedly looking to scam him $100,000 over the MSRP on a C8 Corvette he wanted to buy.
What annoyed him the most was the said dealership had initially informed him that they were selling on MSRP, but now wanted $100k over the MSRP to bump him up the list.
“For them to say yeah, we’re selling MSRP and then to give customers phone calls like that. I mean, I had to put that on blast. I have seen some shady stuff. This is the worst by far,” Hyssong said.
We recommend watching the video below for the full details of the dealership’s offer. Do you think any dealership is justified in selling a unit for $20k, $30K, or more above MSRP? What are your experiences? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.
