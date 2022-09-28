One-Owner 2021 Chevy Corvette Z51 Will Make You Feel Rapid Blue, Inside and Out

On account of their massive sales popularity and other issues, the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingrays have rapidly grown more expensive with each passing model year. So, how do we trump inflation?
Well, one can always be on the lookout for the next great deal on a lightly used example. And courtesy of the auction portal 427Stingray.com, maybe the perfect match has already been found, especially if you are in the market for a Rapid Blue unit.
Even better, this 2021 C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray 3LT with the Z51 performance package seemingly lacks nothing, as it has the whole lot - from a clean one-owner Carfax to custom, paint-matched aftermarket wheels. Finished in Rapid Blue, it has a black and blue interior (Tension/Twilight Blue) to match as well as a beautiful set of matching aftermarket wheels.
Plus, even the ground effects attire is dressed up the same, proper way, so that its next owner will positively feel Rapid Blue both inside and out. Under the mid-rear cover is a 495-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 engine and it is mated to the daily driver’s cool eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Other highlights include the clean Carfax and one-owner history, plus just 3,100 miles (4,989 km) on the odometer – which means it is hardly even broken in. By the way, the good news is that one has another couple of days (at the time of press) at your disposal to read the lengthy list of equipment and features before deciding if this is the right Corvette Stingray to take home.
As for the rest of the details, just two of them are of any major importance: the Rapid Blue coupe proudly resides in Holtsville, New York, at the moment and the current highest bid stands at exactly $75k. So, what do you think, is this a great used car deal given the low mileage and many options, or not, perhaps because of the custom looks?
