2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Turbo 2.7 Hits 60 MPH in 7.36 Seconds

Chevrolet may have redesigned the Silverado 1500 for the 2022 model year, but not all Silverados are created equal. For instance, the Work Truck and Custom feature the same interior as before while higher trims get a refreshed cockpit. GM has also dropped the base N/A V6 and six-speed auto in favor of a turbo four-pot and an eight-speed box.
The half-ton truck featured in this clip is a four-wheel-drive Custom, which is available with either the short or standard bed. Finished in no-cost Summit White, the pickup rocks the Rally Edition package that brings forth a few stylistic improvements. The list starts with black lettering and logos, black stripes on the hood and tailgate, black assist steps, and black wheels.
Customers are further offered black bowties on the front grille and steering wheel horn pad as well as the Chevytec spray-on bedliner. Andre Smirnov from TFL notes that “the price is creeping up towards 50 grand,” which is quite a lot for a half-ton pickup compared to five or ten years ago. On the upside, the 2.7-liter turbo and eight-speed transmission do not disappoint.
Equipped with Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner AT 275/60 R20 tires, the Custom Rally Edition is much obliged to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 7.36 seconds. Of course, he brake torqued the launch to ensure that the dual-volute turbocharger makes sufficient boost. For the 2022 model year, General Motors improved this engine to 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute.
This truck also flaunts 1,794 pounds (814 kilograms) of maximum payload and 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms) of maximum towing. Not bad for the standard engine, but on the other hand, it’s worth remembering that force-fed mills work harder than free-breathing powerplants like the pre-facelift V6 that belts out 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet (414 Nm) of torque.
In related news, have you heard that General Motors prepares to roll out a new version of the Duramax straight-six turbo diesel for model year 2023?
