LZ0 Duramax Will Replace the LM2 in the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra

Regular production order code LZ0 denotes an improved version of the LM2, the 3.0-liter Duramax straight-six turbo diesel that General Motors rolled out in light-duty trucks from Chevy and GMC for model year 2020.
GM Authority doesn’t know precisely what kind of improvements are on the horizon, but on the other hand, we should look forward to improved fuel economy or slightly more pound-feet of torque for improved capacities. The Duramax-equipped Silverado 1500 is rated at 13,300 pounds (6,033 kilograms) for max towing and 1,930 pounds (875 kilos) for max payload.
Shared with the Sierra 1500, this engine produces 277 horsepower at 3,750 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) from 1,500 through 3,000 revolutions per minute. A perfect match for the 6.2-liter small block’s torque, the LM2 is exclusively mated to the 10L80 10-speed transmission.
“From the moment the engine is started, to its idle, acceleration, and highway cruising, the performance of the 3.0-liter Duramax will change perceptions of what a diesel engine can offer in refinement,” declared Nicola Menarini, the director of Diesel Truck Engine Program Execution, almost three years ago. “With advanced technologies that draw on global diesel expertise, it’s a no-compromise choice for those who want the capability and driving range of a diesel in a light-duty truck,” signed off the Italian mechanical engineer.
Produced in Flint from lightweight aluminum for the block and cylinder head, the LM2 features forged-steel connecting rods and forged steel for the crankshaft as well. Gifted with a variable-geometry turbocharger, the 3.0-liter mill boasts low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation and a selective catalytic reduction on filter system to keep the nasty stuff under control.
Available in full-size utility vehicles as well, the LM2 is much obliged to average 26 miles to the gallon (9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the Silverado 1500 and 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) in the Tahoe.
