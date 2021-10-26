2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Trim Levels Detailed

Custom Ducati MH900e Showcases How to Turn a Limited-Edition Rarity Into One-Off Artwork

Arguably the hottest sports car for the 2023 model year, the Corvette Z06 will be offered in three guises at launch: 1LZ, 2LZ, and the 3LZ trim level. 23 photos



Finally, the 3LZ boasts a steering wheel beautified with carbon fiber, shift paddles made from carbon fiber, sueded microfiber on the upper interior trim, leather-wrapped interior door panels, and instrument panel, as well as GT2 bucket seats with Napa leather upholstery and carbon-fiber garnish. The best-equipped grade is also listed with eight interior color options. When it comes to the convertible, the main differences are the Rear Camera Mirror and retractable hardtop that can be tucked away in just 16 seconds.



The Corvette Z06 can be specified with the Z07 Performance Package regardless of trim level and body style. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes open the list of upgrades, followed by a carbon-fiber aerodynamic makeover that provides 734 pounds (333 kilograms) of downforce at 186 mph (300 kph).



The Z06 Z07 further sweetens the deal with FE7 suspension, unique calibration for the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 active damping system that pairs electromagnets with magnetorheological fluid within the shock absorbers to vary the damping rate, and Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires developed specifically for this application. The ultra-sticky rubber boots measure 275/30 by 20 inches up front and 345/25 by 21 inches out back.



According to the press release for the all-new Corvette Z06, optional carbon-fiber wheels drop 41 pounds (18.6 kilograms) of unsprung mass from the Z07-equipped sports car. As a brief refresher, the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the LT5.5 of the C8.R racing car is the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 ever fitted to a production car. It develops 670 ponies, 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque, and it revs to 8,600 rpm.