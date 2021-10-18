3 The Story of the Chevrolet Corvette SS, Duntov's Magnesium-Bodied Masterpiece

European C8 Corvette Gets Tiff Needell’s Rubber Stamp

While Fifth Gear prepares to return with former Top Gear host Rory Reid, the one and only Tiff Needell is doing his thing at Lovecars. For his first overseas car launch in two years, the British motoring journalist took the wheel of a midship Corvette Stingray at the Frankfurt airport in Germany. 59 photos



Described as a brutal driver’s car, the



That’s $100,867 at current exchange rates, which makes this fellow a steal in comparison to the higher-quality Porsche 911 Carrera (108,137 euros or $125,515). It’s also important for us to remember that Corvettes for the European Union don’t make as much power as their U.S. counterparts due to stricter emissions regulations. More specifically, the small-block V8 and sports exhaust deliver 482 PS (475 horsepower) and 613 Nm (452 pound-feet) as opposed to 495 horsepower (502 ps) and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).



“It’s got a stupid-shaped steering wheel,” said Tiff of the somewhat hexagonal steering wheel that features a flat top and flat bottom to improve visibility. Even though racing drivers like him are well accustomed to this particular shape, Needell makes a good point that three-point parking jobs and very tight roundabouts are pretty awful with this hexagonal design.



mid-engine Corvette in more than six decades.



