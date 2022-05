2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Ride-Along Video Is FPC V8 Nirvana

“This Z06 is so visceral,” said Byron Glover from Drive 615, “and just puts a huge smile on my face whenever I am in its presence.” Considering that amazing engine, who is willing to deny the sheer excitement factor of the first performance-oriented Corvette from the C8 generations? This car isn’t a full-fat Z07, but the more civilized Z06 with some Indy 500 whatnots.Revealed last October as a 2023 model, the Z06 is packing the LT6 , a.k.a. the first member of the Gemini small-block engine family. It’s not a bonafide small block, though, as it features dual overhead camshafts and the aforementioned flat-plane crank. But even though it’s a clean-sheet design, the bore spacing of 4.4 inches brings it close to the pushrod small block.Manufactured from sand-cast aluminum, the 5.5-liter mill will be adapted with a couple of spinny lads in the ZR1 to create the LT7. Guesstimates for the twin-turbo variant are all over the place, so let’s turn out attention back to the LT6. The most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a series-production car makes 670 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 revolutions per minute. The largest flat-plane crankshaft V8 by displacement is based on the 5.5-liter engine of the C8.R endurance racing car that won two Constructors' Championships in the IMSA SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans class in 2020 and 2021.Connected to a dual-clutch transmission that’s marginally different from the eight-speed transaxle of the Stingray, the powerplant in the Z06 doesn’t develop maximum torque in low gears during the first 500 miles (800 kilometers) of the break-in period. Lubricated with 8.0 quarts (7.6 liters) of 5W-50 fully synthetic oil from Mobil 1, this lump also needs 22.7 quarts (21.5 liters) of water/coolant mixture as per owner’s manual page 315.