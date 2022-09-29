2023 BMW XM Gets Its First Tuning Job (Sort of), and It Is Prettier, Isn't It?

Rendering artists have had their way with the BMW XM numerous times, and next, we’re expecting tuning companies to launch various upgrades for the model. Until that happens, another digital illustration previews it with an aftermarket touch.
Kelsonik on Instagram is behind this murdered-out proposal, which stays true to the real thing for the most part, save for the obvious blacked-out design, which also comprises the chrome trim and wheels.
The latter have been replaced by a new V-spoke set that looks better than the OEM offering, and it's about the same size. The suspension has been digitally refined, so the high-rider, which is about to challenge the electrified super SUV segment, rides closer to the asphalt.
Even though they are not visible at first, the lighting units at both ends have been blacked out. They are not the thing that rounds off the virtual makeover of the BMW XM, as that role has been taken by the windows, which provide some well-deserved privacy, much more than the stock model. And if we have to point it out, here it is: everything else carries over.
Shown to the world yesterday, the XM wants to trace its DNA back to the M1, as it is the M Division’s first standalone vehicle after the iconic car of the late 1970s and early 1980s. It is also their first high-rider, and it has a total of 644 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and an electric motor. BMW says that the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 4.1-second affair and that it can top out at 168 mph (270 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it. If that doesn’t seem like much, then you should wait for the Label Red to be introduced next summer, as it promises no less than 735 hp.
The latter have been replaced by a new V-spoke set that looks better than the OEM offering, and it's about the same size. The suspension has been digitally refined, so the high-rider, which is about to challenge the electrified super SUV segment, rides closer to the asphalt.
Even though they are not visible at first, the lighting units at both ends have been blacked out. They are not the thing that rounds off the virtual makeover of the BMW XM, as that role has been taken by the windows, which provide some well-deserved privacy, much more than the stock model. And if we have to point it out, here it is: everything else carries over.
Shown to the world yesterday, the XM wants to trace its DNA back to the M1, as it is the M Division’s first standalone vehicle after the iconic car of the late 1970s and early 1980s. It is also their first high-rider, and it has a total of 644 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and an electric motor. BMW says that the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 4.1-second affair and that it can top out at 168 mph (270 kph) with the M Driver’s Pack, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it. If that doesn’t seem like much, then you should wait for the Label Red to be introduced next summer, as it promises no less than 735 hp.