2023 BMW M3 LCI Interior Revealed, Boasts Curved Display and Latest-Gen iDrive

Just yesterday, BMW unveiled an updated version of the G20 3 Series, featuring slimmer headlights, a redesigned grille and a more futuristic-looking interior layout. While we’ve yet to see any exterior changes for the M3 variant, come July, this flagship specification will also be available with a large, curved display, featuring the latest generation iDrive system, powered by BMW OS 8.
All these amenities will be standard on the 2023 BMW M3 sedan, which can also be optionally equipped with an Innovation Package, a Wireless Charging Tray for suitable smartphones, a Personal eSim, an instrument panel with a Sensatec finish, and M interior accents in Aluminum Rhombicle.
Models already equipped with BMW OS 8 will now get new digital services as of this summer, while both the BMW Maps sat-nav system and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will feature new functions and enhanced capabilities.
Aside from the new map displays, the sat-nav system will now provide users with information about special sights and features along a route that’s frequently travelled, even if route guidance isn’t activated.
Meanwhile, thanks to the eDrive Zone function, it will one day be possible to differentiate between conventional environmental zones and areas which have been designated 100% emission-free – this will be particularly useful for plug-in hybrid 3 Series and X5 owners.
Inside your M3 though, BMW OS 8 will soon provide you with an M-specific user interface, while the Intelligent Personal Assistant will be able to proactively make contextual suggestions with regards to systems like Active Cruise Control or the Parking Assistant.
As for the exterior, we’re not sure yet if we’re going to see any drastic changes, but there is a new BMW Individual paint finish you can order for the 2023 M3 - it’s called Frozen Pure Gray metallic and it will, of course, cost you extra when configuring your new car.
