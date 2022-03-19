BMW M3 Owner Trades It In for 2022 Honda Civic Si, the Deal Makes Sense

Normally, when you hear about someone trading in a BMW M3 for a brand-new Honda Civic might make you think they went insane. While the naturally aspirated V8 motor of the E92 M3 is special, having such a car with over 100,000 miles (ca. 160,934 km) on the clock will mean some unexpected expenses.
While just having the M3 E92 as a second or third car in your personal fleet might not be such a big issue, using one as a daily driver might involve a few problems down the road. As YouTuber Tedward explains, the issue was not the cost of repairs, which might be manageable, but the downtime.
In other words, even if you can afford to fix the vehicle, you will still need a ride back home from the mechanic, as well as a ride to get the car back when it is repaired, not to mention a vehicle to use while the vehicle is in the workshop and waiting for parts.
That may be described as downtime, and it is a serious thing for those who require their vehicles for their jobs. You may have heard of the term when construction or shipping equipment is involved.
Coming back to the matter at hand, it appears that you can still have fun driving a 2022 Honda Civic Si even if you traded in a BMW M3 E92 for it. Ted will use the 2022 Civic Si as his daily driver, so it does make sense to use a newer vehicle for the job, but without missing out on driving fun.
As Ted explained in his video, he also owns an E39 BMW M5, as well as a Porsche 911, so he has his enthusiast fleet covered, while also having a reliable means of transportation that is fun to drive.
Sure, it does not have as much power as an M3, but it should be enough for getting groceries, going to the mall, and making as many personal trips as required. At the end of the day, that is what it means to be a responsible car enthusiast.
