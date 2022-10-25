2022 Toyota Tundra Gets TRD 3-Inch Lift Kit, Dealer-Installed Option Costs $3,995

Toyota Racing Development has rolled out a lift kit for 2022 and newer Tundra trucks. Promising a 3.0-inch lift up front and 2.0-inch lift out back, the dealer-installed option includes Bilstein shock absorbers, Roush forged upper control arms, TRD coil springs, and installation hardware.
$3,995 is the suggested retail price of the Toyota Racing Development kit, which is available nationwide. Designed to work flawlessly with the Japanese automaker’s drive-assist suite, this kit further includes lower knuckles for the front end, front stabilizer links, front outer tire rods, front tie rod sleeves, front extended drive shafts, front bump stops, and extended brake flex hoses. It should be highlighted that the $3,995 price tag doesn’t include labor.
“There are many compromises with aftermarket kits, some of which can impact the function of vehicle or safety features,” said Mikhal el Arculli, principal engineer at TRD. “We designed this kit to work seamlessly with the Tundra’s standard features, retain all Toyota Safety Sense functionality, maintain similar stock driving dynamics by creating a kit with a high center of gravity and provide a look and feel customers want with a lift kit.”
In addition to low-speed body control and high-speed stability, the TRD-branded lift kit gives the half-ton pickup 2.6 inches of additional ground clearance. It further increases the approach and departure angles from 21 and 24 to 26 and 25 degrees. Compatible with the combustion-only V6 and hybrid-assisted V6, as well as the 5.5- and 6.5-foot beds, the 3.0-inch lift kit isn’t compatible with the TRD Pro, TRD Sport, trucks equipped with air suspension, or trucks equipped with Adaptive Variable Suspension.
If installed prior to or at the time of the truck’s sale, the lift kit is backed up for three years or 36,000 miles (just under 60,000 kilometers). If installed after the new vehicle purchase, coverage is 12 months with no mileage limit.
“There are many compromises with aftermarket kits, some of which can impact the function of vehicle or safety features,” said Mikhal el Arculli, principal engineer at TRD. “We designed this kit to work seamlessly with the Tundra’s standard features, retain all Toyota Safety Sense functionality, maintain similar stock driving dynamics by creating a kit with a high center of gravity and provide a look and feel customers want with a lift kit.”
In addition to low-speed body control and high-speed stability, the TRD-branded lift kit gives the half-ton pickup 2.6 inches of additional ground clearance. It further increases the approach and departure angles from 21 and 24 to 26 and 25 degrees. Compatible with the combustion-only V6 and hybrid-assisted V6, as well as the 5.5- and 6.5-foot beds, the 3.0-inch lift kit isn’t compatible with the TRD Pro, TRD Sport, trucks equipped with air suspension, or trucks equipped with Adaptive Variable Suspension.
If installed prior to or at the time of the truck’s sale, the lift kit is backed up for three years or 36,000 miles (just under 60,000 kilometers). If installed after the new vehicle purchase, coverage is 12 months with no mileage limit.