2023 Toyota Crown Arriving Stateside Next Year With $39,950 Starting Price

The indirect replacement for the Avalon, the swoopy-ish sedan marketed as the Crown is coming to U.S. retailers in early 2023 with a starting price of $39,950 for the XLE. Higher up the spectrum, the Limited trim level is $45,550 and the Platinum will start at $52,350 sans the destination charge.
What are you getting for your hard-earned moolah? For starters, a hybrid powertrain. The first two grades come with a 2.5L naturally-aspirated hybrid that achieves 41 miles per gallon (make that 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Stepping up to the Platinum elevates the powertrain to a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid, a six-speed transmission of the direct-shift automatic variety, and circa 340 horsepower in hybrid mode. As for torque, Toyota’s estimate is 400 pound-foot (542 Nm). Not bad, huh?
Similar to the Camry and larger Avalon, the Crown is rocking the GA-K platform. 19- and 21-inch wheels are featured, with the 21s marketed as the largest ever on a Toyota-branded sedan. Both hybrid powertrains feature a nickel-metal hybride battery rather than the lithium-ion chemistry that is widely used by the smartphone industry. Also worthy of note, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as standard. The more powerful of said powertrains will return up to 30 miles per gallon or 7.8 liters per 100 kilometers combined.
The Japanese automaker further hypes up the Crown with five standalone colors for the exterior (Oxygen White, Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal) and bi-tone combinations that pair black from the tip to the tail with Oxygen White, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, or Bronze Age. The latter hue is available solely as a bi-tone combination.
XLE boasts heated and powered front seats, woven fabric upholstery, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, and three drive modes. Limited builds upon the base trim level with the addition of LED multibeam headlights, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, leather upholstery, a fixed panoramic roof, more audio speakers, rain-sensing wipers, as well as front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. The available Advanced Technology Package adds a panoramic view monitor, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a digital key complete with a Remote Connect subscription.
Platinum sweetens the deal with Adaptive Variable Suspension, Advanced Park, six drive modes, machined alloys, and the available bi-tone combos mentioned just earlier. Every grade comes with the Japanese automaker’s latest Audio Multimedia System and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite.
Similar to the Camry and larger Avalon, the Crown is rocking the GA-K platform. 19- and 21-inch wheels are featured, with the 21s marketed as the largest ever on a Toyota-branded sedan. Both hybrid powertrains feature a nickel-metal hybride battery rather than the lithium-ion chemistry that is widely used by the smartphone industry. Also worthy of note, Toyota offers all-wheel drive as standard. The more powerful of said powertrains will return up to 30 miles per gallon or 7.8 liters per 100 kilometers combined.
The Japanese automaker further hypes up the Crown with five standalone colors for the exterior (Oxygen White, Black, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal) and bi-tone combinations that pair black from the tip to the tail with Oxygen White, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, or Bronze Age. The latter hue is available solely as a bi-tone combination.
XLE boasts heated and powered front seats, woven fabric upholstery, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, and three drive modes. Limited builds upon the base trim level with the addition of LED multibeam headlights, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, leather upholstery, a fixed panoramic roof, more audio speakers, rain-sensing wipers, as well as front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. The available Advanced Technology Package adds a panoramic view monitor, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a digital key complete with a Remote Connect subscription.
Platinum sweetens the deal with Adaptive Variable Suspension, Advanced Park, six drive modes, machined alloys, and the available bi-tone combos mentioned just earlier. Every grade comes with the Japanese automaker’s latest Audio Multimedia System and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite.