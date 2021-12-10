4 Toyota Hilux Takes On a Land Cruiser in an Uphill Drag Race, Gets Demolished

2022 Toyota Prius Prime MSRP Remains Unchanged From 2021

If you’re in the market for a brand-new PHEV that isn’t a crossover, the Prius Prime fits the bill nicely. The five-door hatchback enters the 2022 model year with a starting price of $28,220 sans destination charge. 39 photos



The internal combustion engine works in tandem with two electric motors and a planetary-type continuously variable transmission for responsive acceleration, quiet cruising in the urban jungle, and a grand total of 121 horsepower. 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque may not impress you either, but remember that Priuses have always been about maximum efficiency.



The XLE grade costs $30,000 on the nose, and it boasts a few more goodies over the aforementioned LE. Highlights include quad-LED project headlights with automatic on/off, heated front seats wrapped in SofTex upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen.



The Limited adds the likes of JBL GreenEdge audio speakers, LED fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, HomeLink for the auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heavy sliding tonneau cover for the cargo area, a color head-up display, Blind Spot Monitor with Cross-Traffic Alert, and an Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Intelligent Parking Assist. All told, customers are offered seven exterior paint colors: the pictured red, a turquoise-y blue, silver, gray, black, pearl white, and a pink champagne-like hue called Titanium Glow. What do you get for your money? As far as the LE trim level is concerned, “a lot” would be my answer. The list of standard kit starts with 15-inch alloy wheels dressed up with two-tone wheel covers, a SofTex-trimmed steering wheel, Hill Start Assist Control, 7.0-inch infotainment, six audio speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, smart-flow climate control, as well as LED taillights. Push-button start and a total of three years of roadside assistance also need to be mentioned, along with a 1.8-liter mill.The internal combustion engine works in tandem with two electric motors and a planetary-type continuously variable transmission for responsive acceleration, quiet cruising in the urban jungle, and a grand total of 121 horsepower. 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque may not impress you either, but remember that Priuses have always been about maximum efficiency.According to EPA testing data, the Prime offers 25 miles (40 kilometers) of all-electric range, up to 640 miles (1,030 kilometers) of total driving range, and a combined rating of 54 miles to the gallon (4.3 liters per 100 kilometers). The hybrid-only Prius achieves 56 mpg (4.2 l/100 km) for the base trim level and 49 mpg (4.8 l/100 km) with optional all-wheel drive.The XLE grade costs $30,000 on the nose, and it boasts a few more goodies over the aforementioned LE. Highlights include quad-LED project headlights with automatic on/off, heated front seats wrapped in SofTex upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen.The Limited adds the likes of JBL GreenEdge audio speakers, LED fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, HomeLink for the auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heavy sliding tonneau cover for the cargo area, a color head-up display, Blind Spot Monitor with Cross-Traffic Alert, and an Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Intelligent Parking Assist. All told, customers are offered seven exterior paint colors: the pictured red, a turquoise-y blue, silver, gray, black, pearl white, and a pink champagne-like hue called Titanium Glow.

