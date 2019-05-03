Dallas Cop Indicted For Deadly Shooting During Traffic Stop

2020 Toyota Prius Prime Adds 5th Seat, Apple CarPlay

Known as the Prime in the United States, the plug-in hybrid Prius gets better for the 2020 model year. The most obvious of improvements is the addition of the fifth seat, along with Apple CarPlay connectivity for the 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 8 photos



Rated at 54 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle, the Prius Prime “is the most efficient Toyota hybrid yet.” SiriusXM and Amazon Alexa are also standard, and black accents replace the previous white accents in the cabin for a more premium feel. Two additional 2.1-ampere USB ports, an extender for the sun visor, and the relocation of the seat heater buttons are other highlights.



The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is expected to hit dealerships this summer, packing an 8.8-kWh battery and 1.8-liter engine. Even though it’s $250 more expensive than the 2019 model year, the extras implemented for 2020 more than make up for the difference in pricing.



Featuring a combined output of 121 horsepower (123 PS), don’t expect the Prius Prime to be a nice-driving car. Sporty isn’t the word you’re looking for, but then again, who would look at the Prius Prime as an alternative to the Ford Focus RS or Mazda MX-5 Miata?



The regular Prius without the Prime suffix retails at $23,770 excluding destination charge. On the combined cycle, the best-selling hybrid in the world is EPA-rated 52 miles per gallon. Until June 3rd,



Priced at $27,600 for the LE, the Prius Prime is also available in XLE and Limited flavors. The better-equipped trim levels cost $29,500 and $33,500, respectively, and as ever, the electric-only range of the streamlined hatchback is 25 miles. Including the four-cylinder engine and a full tank of gas, make that 640 miles of EPA-estimated range. Toyota offers an interesting lease with $2,999 due at signing and $299 per month for 36 months. On a different note, the C-HR subcompact crossover still isn't available as a hybrid in the United States. Over in Europe, the C-HR Hybrid is much obliged to burn 3.8 liters of fuel every 100 kilometers. That's 61.9 miles to the gallon, but nevertheless, don't forget the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure differs from how the Environmental Protection Agency certifies a vehicle's fuel economy and emissions.