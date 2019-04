Toyota Hilux 2019 Special Edition Isn't Exactly Special

Adaptive Cruise Control

Take a look at the white paintwork. Even the black trim on the side mirrors and door handles give the impression of a fleet vehicle, not a workhorse that’s supposed to be special. Available in Mid and High trim levels, the Hilux 2019 Special Edition will be offered in Double Cab and Extra Cab configurations in the European market.Sales kick off in August, and the interior isn’t special either. The all-black theme gives a feeling of claustrophobia while the hard-wearing plastic won’t impress anyone. On the upside, the two-tone alloy wheels and Dark Grey trim level up the appearance of the Hilux Even though piano-black trim gets full of fingerprints and scratches, Toyota didn’t get the memo in the case of this model. As for the most interesting thing about the 2019 Special Edition, the TFT screen in the instrument cluster features a dedicated animation when the ignition is switched on.The key fob is exclusive to the 2019 Special Edition too, featuring a silhouette of the vehicle’s frontal design. If you were wondering why would Toyota come up with such a model, this truck “reflects the ongoing growth in European sales of Toyota 's renowned pick-up as a lifestyle choice.”Toyota Safety Sense is available on all grades, and that’s somewhat curious if you remember TSS comes standard in the United States of America. The safety suite includes Pre-Collision System, day and night pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection, Road Sign Assist, High-Speed Range, and Lane Departure Alert with brake-induced steering.Set to premiere at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, the Hilux 2019 Special Edition doesn’t have a price for the time being. If you were wondering, the most affordable models retail at £24,165 in the United Kingdom and €25,692 for the Single Cab.