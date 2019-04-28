Video Allegedly Showing Crew Dragon Incident Surfaces as Details Still Unknown

4 UPDATE: Baby Supra Is Actually a Toyota 86, Looks Cute

2 McLaren 720S Face Swap for Toyota 86 Looks Like a Budget Supercar

1 Toyota’s Nurburgring Opens In Japan, Will Be Completed By Fiscal Year 2023

More on this:

Toyota Hilux 2019 Special Edition Isn't Exactly Special

Facelifted in 2017, the Hilux enters 2019 with a special edition called Special Edition. It appears that Toyota didn’t even bother to come up with a memorable name, but the indifference goes deeper than that. 33 photos



Sales kick off in August, and the interior isn’t special either. The all-black theme gives a feeling of claustrophobia while the hard-wearing plastic won’t impress anyone. On the upside, the two-tone alloy wheels and Dark Grey trim level up the appearance of



Even though piano-black trim gets full of fingerprints and scratches, Toyota didn’t get the memo in the case of this model. As for the most interesting thing about the 2019 Special Edition, the TFT screen in the instrument cluster features a dedicated animation when the ignition is switched on.



The key fob is exclusive to the 2019 Special Edition too, featuring a silhouette of the vehicle’s frontal design. If you were wondering why would Toyota come up with such a model, this truck “reflects the ongoing growth in European sales of



Toyota Safety Sense is available on all grades, and that’s somewhat curious if you remember TSS comes standard in the United States of America. The safety suite includes Pre-Collision System, day and night pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection, Road Sign Assist, High-Speed Range Adaptive Cruise Control , and Lane Departure Alert with brake-induced steering.



Set to premiere at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, the Hilux 2019 Special Edition doesn’t have a price for the time being. If you were wondering, the most affordable models retail at £24,165 in the United Kingdom and €25,692 for the Single Cab. Take a look at the white paintwork. Even the black trim on the side mirrors and door handles give the impression of a fleet vehicle, not a workhorse that’s supposed to be special. Available in Mid and High trim levels, the Hilux 2019 Special Edition will be offered in Double Cab and Extra Cab configurations in the European market.Sales kick off in August, and the interior isn’t special either. The all-black theme gives a feeling of claustrophobia while the hard-wearing plastic won’t impress anyone. On the upside, the two-tone alloy wheels and Dark Grey trim level up the appearance of the Hilux Even though piano-black trim gets full of fingerprints and scratches, Toyota didn’t get the memo in the case of this model. As for the most interesting thing about the 2019 Special Edition, the TFT screen in the instrument cluster features a dedicated animation when the ignition is switched on.The key fob is exclusive to the 2019 Special Edition too, featuring a silhouette of the vehicle’s frontal design. If you were wondering why would Toyota come up with such a model, this truck “reflects the ongoing growth in European sales of Toyota 's renowned pick-up as a lifestyle choice.”Toyota Safety Sense is available on all grades, and that’s somewhat curious if you remember TSS comes standard in the United States of America. The safety suite includes Pre-Collision System, day and night pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection, Road Sign Assist, High-Speed Range, and Lane Departure Alert with brake-induced steering.Set to premiere at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, the Hilux 2019 Special Edition doesn’t have a price for the time being. If you were wondering, the most affordable models retail at £24,165 in the United Kingdom and €25,692 for the Single Cab.