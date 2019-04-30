2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition Pays Tribute to a Turnpike

One of Japan’s most famous and rewarding driving roads, the Hakone, is being honored by one of the world’s leading carmakers with a special edition of one of the iconic cars of our days: the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition.

15 photos



“This famous stretch of road is on the top of many bucket lists, and Toyota is paying tribute to this iconic spot, as well as other international sports car driving, with the 86 Hakone Edition.” said the carmaker in a statement.



Built with an



On the outside, the only modifications made are the use of green paint, 17-inch twisted spoke bronze wheels and a black spoiler.



More is to be seen at the interior, but not by much. There, tan and black are the colors of choice for the stitching and main materials, and they can be seen on the seats, armrest, steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot. As a touch of uniqueness, the Japanese will fit a tan Toyota 86 logo on the passenger-side dashboard.



No modifications were made to the car’s powertrain which consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. The engine can be paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, including for the Hakone Edition.



Toyota did not announce pricing for the special edition and said that it will be available for the 2020 model year. Those who will purchase one will also get “a pair of tan key gloves and folio cover with a debossed 86 logo and black stitching.” The turnpike is located just two hours outside of Tokyo, but the Japanese will honor this stretch of road by launching the 86 Hakone Edition thousands of miles away, in the U.S.“This famous stretch of road is on the top of many bucket lists, and Toyota is paying tribute to this iconic spot, as well as other international sports car driving, with the 86 Hakone Edition.” said the carmaker in a statement.Built with an 86 GT as a basis, the Hakone gets a few extra features meant to set it apart from the rest of the flock. And by a few, we really mean a just a few.On the outside, the only modifications made are the use of green paint, 17-inch twisted spoke bronze wheels and a black spoiler.More is to be seen at the interior, but not by much. There, tan and black are the colors of choice for the stitching and main materials, and they can be seen on the seats, armrest, steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot. As a touch of uniqueness, the Japanese will fit a tan Toyota 86 logo on the passenger-side dashboard.No modifications were made to the car’s powertrain which consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. The engine can be paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, including for the Hakone Edition.Toyota did not announce pricing for the special edition and said that it will be available for the 2020 model year. Those who will purchase one will also get “a pair of tan key gloves and folio cover with a debossed 86 logo and black stitching.”