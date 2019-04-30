autoevolution

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition Pays Tribute to a Turnpike

30 Apr 2019, 14:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
One of Japan’s most famous and rewarding driving roads, the Hakone, is being honored by one of the world’s leading carmakers with a special edition of one of the iconic cars of our days: the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition.
15 photos
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
The turnpike is located just two hours outside of Tokyo, but the Japanese will honor this stretch of road by launching the 86 Hakone Edition thousands of miles away, in the U.S.

“This famous stretch of road is on the top of many bucket lists, and Toyota is paying tribute to this iconic spot, as well as other international sports car driving, with the 86 Hakone Edition.” said the carmaker in a statement.

Built with an 86 GT as a basis, the Hakone gets a few extra features meant to set it apart from the rest of the flock. And by a few, we really mean a just a few.

On the outside, the only modifications made are the use of green paint, 17-inch twisted spoke bronze wheels and a black spoiler.

More is to be seen at the interior, but not by much. There, tan and black are the colors of choice for the stitching and main materials, and they can be seen on the seats, armrest, steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot. As a touch of uniqueness, the Japanese will fit a tan Toyota 86 logo on the passenger-side dashboard.

No modifications were made to the car’s powertrain which consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. The engine can be paired to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, including for the Hakone Edition.

Toyota did not announce pricing for the special edition and said that it will be available for the 2020 model year. Those who will purchase one will also get “a pair of tan key gloves and folio cover with a debossed 86 logo and black stitching.”
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition 2020 Toyota 86 toyota 86 Toyota Hakone
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 