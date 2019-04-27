Toyota 86 Gets McLaren 720S Face Swap, Looks Like a Baby Supercar

Face swaps seem to be popular these days and I'm refering to the world of sportscar renderings. In case you're not familiar with such visual shenanigans, I've brought along an example, one that involves the McLaren 720S and the Toyota 86.
The rendering sitting before us showcases a Toyobaru that has borrowed the front end of the said Woking supercar. It even looks like those aero sockets that accommodate the headlights are still functional, with the air outlets sitting just ahead of the front wheels, as they do on the 720S.
This isn't the only mod installed on the compact rear-wheel-drive coupe. Far from it, really. And that's because the machine also comes with fat arches, which are filled with eye-catching wheels, as well as a few touches that make its posterior stand out.
Then there's the microscopic ground clearance of the contraption - now, before anybody starts fretting about the butchered drivability, make sure to check out the sticker adorning the rear window, which lets us know that the one behind the wheel can lift the car when the driving conditions require it.
The design we have here comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who constantly likes to challenge conventions (here's an example for you).
Speaking of sportscar face swaps that involve the Toyota 86, we've recently talked about the Toyobaru receiving the front section of its Supra big brother. Interestingly, the result seemed to look even better than the actual Supra, at least in the eyes of some of our readers.
Then again, things had also gone the other way around and I'm talking about a Supra that had put on the face of an 86. Much to... everybody's surprise, the mix ended up looking a bit like a Japanese Viper and it seems plenty of you appreciated the eye candy play.
