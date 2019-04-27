autoevolution

Toyota 86 Gets McLaren 720S Face Swap, Looks Like a Baby Supercar

27 Apr 2019, 16:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Face swaps seem to be popular these days and I'm refering to the world of sportscar renderings. In case you're not familiar with such visual shenanigans, I've brought along an example, one that involves the McLaren 720S and the Toyota 86.
4 photos
McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Hellcat (Manual)
The rendering sitting before us showcases a Toyobaru that has borrowed the front end of the said Woking supercar. It even looks like those aero sockets that accommodate the headlights are still functional, with the air outlets sitting just ahead of the front wheels, as they do on the 720S.

This isn't the only mod installed on the compact rear-wheel-drive coupe. Far from it, really. And that's because the machine also comes with fat arches, which are filled with eye-catching wheels, as well as a few touches that make its posterior stand out.

Then there's the microscopic ground clearance of the contraption - now, before anybody starts fretting about the butchered drivability, make sure to check out the sticker adorning the rear window, which lets us know that the one behind the wheel can lift the car when the driving conditions require it.

The design we have here comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who constantly likes to challenge conventions (here's an example for you).

Speaking of sportscar face swaps that involve the Toyota 86, we've recently talked about the Toyobaru receiving the front section of its Supra big brother. Interestingly, the result seemed to look even better than the actual Supra, at least in the eyes of some of our readers.

Then again, things had also gone the other way around and I'm talking about a Supra that had put on the face of an 86. Much to... everybody's surprise, the mix ended up looking a bit like a Japanese Viper and it seems plenty of you appreciated the eye candy play.

McLaren 720S toyota 86 lol rendering
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 