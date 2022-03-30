2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Awarded With IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Redesigned from the ground up in 2018, the Corolla is very safe according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. For the 2022 model year, the hatchback has received the nonprofit organization’s most coveted award.
What does Top Safety Pick+ actually mean? For starters, Top Safety Pick stands for good ratings in every single crash test, including the small overlap front crash test on the passenger side. TSP also requires better-than-average ratings for both front crash prevention and headlight performance.
TSP+ winners have to pass all tests with flying colors, which the compact-sized hatchback did. Top Safety Pick+ applies to cars built after November 2021, when the automaker improved the non-curve-adaptive headlights.
Priced $740 higher than the Corolla Sedan, the Corolla Hatchback starts at $20,915 sans destination charge. Three grades are currently available to configure. The most basic of the lot, dubbed SE, comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for the continuously variable transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels featuring a twin-spoke design, 8.0-inch infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.
Next up, the Nightshade Edition builds on the SE with a couple of visual enhancements. The name implies black trim, and black is obviously used for the 18-inch wheels, rear window spoiler, side mirrors, handles, and badges. Finally, the XSE rocks LED fog lights, machined-finish alloys, leather-wrapped heated sports seats, and a color multi-information display.
Customers are further offered a six-speed intelligent manual transmission with rev-matching technology. The only powerplant available is a 2.0-liter mill with D4-S direct and port injection. Augmented with VVT-iE on the intake side and VVT-I on the exhaust side, the four-cylinder lump develops 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm.
Although it’s pompously named, the 2.0-liter Dynamic Force powerplant is a marvel of engineering. The strongest point of this engine is thermal efficiency, rated at 40 percent. In other words, the way this four-pot motor converts fuel to energy is more efficient than other gasoline engines. By comparison, the Mercedes-AMG F1 hybrid V6 claims over 50 percent thermal efficiency.
TSP+ winners have to pass all tests with flying colors, which the compact-sized hatchback did. Top Safety Pick+ applies to cars built after November 2021, when the automaker improved the non-curve-adaptive headlights.
Priced $740 higher than the Corolla Sedan, the Corolla Hatchback starts at $20,915 sans destination charge. Three grades are currently available to configure. The most basic of the lot, dubbed SE, comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for the continuously variable transmission, 16-inch alloy wheels featuring a twin-spoke design, 8.0-inch infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.
Next up, the Nightshade Edition builds on the SE with a couple of visual enhancements. The name implies black trim, and black is obviously used for the 18-inch wheels, rear window spoiler, side mirrors, handles, and badges. Finally, the XSE rocks LED fog lights, machined-finish alloys, leather-wrapped heated sports seats, and a color multi-information display.
Customers are further offered a six-speed intelligent manual transmission with rev-matching technology. The only powerplant available is a 2.0-liter mill with D4-S direct and port injection. Augmented with VVT-iE on the intake side and VVT-I on the exhaust side, the four-cylinder lump develops 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm.
Although it’s pompously named, the 2.0-liter Dynamic Force powerplant is a marvel of engineering. The strongest point of this engine is thermal efficiency, rated at 40 percent. In other words, the way this four-pot motor converts fuel to energy is more efficient than other gasoline engines. By comparison, the Mercedes-AMG F1 hybrid V6 claims over 50 percent thermal efficiency.
???? | The 2022 Toyota Corolla hatchback and sedan each earn a TOP SAFETY PICK+ from IIHS for models built after November 2021.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) March 29, 2022
Find full ratings: https://t.co/bCwuOjLKgG pic.twitter.com/mT0waJtuwk