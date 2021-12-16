Smash Into Next Year's Fishing Season With an Affordable Alumacraft Escape Boat

2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Detailed, U.S. Model Starts From $20,915

Slightly more expensive than the Corolla Sedan, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is now available to configure from $20,915 for the SE trim with a six-speed manual transmission advertised by the automaker as the iMT. 10 photos CVT -equipped variant.



The SE Nightshade rounds off the list with a starting price of $22,915 and 18-inch wheels instead of the base 16s. Every trim comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a comprehensive suite of active safety and driver assist systems. Highlights include Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist for CVT cars, and automatic high beams. In addition to the aforementioned, the XSE comes standard with blind spot monitoring.



Finish Line Red is a brand-new premium color for 2022, joining seven other choices: White, Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, Blue Flame, and Galactic Aqua Mica.



Backed up by a 36-month basic warranty plus additional 60-month warranties for the powertrain and corrosion, the Corolla Hatchback further boasts no-cost scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (40,234 kilometers). In these two years,



