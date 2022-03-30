Honda Found a Replacement for Marc Marquez at the Argentinian Grand Prix

Honda announced on Wednesday that test rider Stefan Brandl will replace Marc Marquez at the Argentinian Grand Prix as the six-time World Champion is still recovering from his head injury.
With Marquez suffering a concussion after a horrible crash during the warm-up session in Indonesia, he didn't participate in the race at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
Marc is still recovering from the well to known crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, an incident that kept him on the sideline for almost a year.
Honda opted for Stefan Brandl, the 2011 Moto2 World Champion who has entered a total of 26 MotoGP race weekends during his partnership as a test rider with the Repsol Honda Team.
"The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping that he recovers quickly. Until then, I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place. I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but of course coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation," said Brandl before the upcoming race weekend.
MotoGP will return for the first time since 2019 at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, a place that gave us thrilling races with memorable moments.
Even though Stefan Brandl had decent results at the Termas de Rio Hondo track in the past, Honda has big expectations from their other driver, Pol Espargaro.
He started the season in excellent form, taking a well-deserved podium in the first race of the season, plus he is sitting only ten points behind the championship leader, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP).
The Argentinian Grand Prix will be held between 1-3 of April. After a three-year break, fans are super excited about the intense battle that could unfold on Sunday.
