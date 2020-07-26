2022 Nissan Navara and Global Frontier May Get Mercedes X-Class Cross Members

As you all know, the Frontier is set to receive a top-to-bottom redesign next year as well as the new V6 and automatic transmission from the outgoing pickup. Outside of the United States, the Frontier and Navara are expected as 2022 models with an evolution of the current platform.
Autoblog Argentina understands from “sources close to the project” that the ladder-frame chassis will borrow bits and bobs from the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, including the cross members. The Argentinian report also suggests that the first test mules with strengthened underpinnings will roll out in 2020 from the Santa Isabel manufacturing plant in Cordoba.
These improvements, however, are planned “only for the Nissan Frontier” according to the cited publication. Alliance partner Renault hasn’t mentioned a thing about the Alaskan’s successor, and as you may have heard by now, Mercedes phased out the X-Class for good.
Once again, it should be highlighted that the Frontier for the U.S. and Frontier destined for other markets are different animals underneath the skin. This is more than obvious in the “A to Z” video teaser although both mid-size trucks feature a similar lighting signature up front.
Codenamed D23 and known as the NP300 series, the third generation of the Navara has been with us since 2014 with four-cylinder engines, a six-speed manual, and a seven-speed automatic transmission. Nissan updated the pickup for the 2020 model year with twin-turbo diesel power as standard in Europe, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-stage coil springs for the multi-link rear suspension, four-corner disc brakes, and up to 45 kilograms (100 pounds) more payload capacity.
“The Navara is now in 109 markets worldwide,” said LCV director Paolo D'Ettore last year, but the Japanese automaker is losing ground in the Old Continent. Last year, for example, the Navara ranked fourth with 18,515 sales to its name while the first three spots were taken by the Ford Ranger (52,543 units), Toyota Hilux (26,562), and Mitsubishi L200 (21,487).
